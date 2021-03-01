Richmond Public Schools to allow 800 students to return to in-person learning starting in April

Starting April 12, at least 800 students in Richmond's school system will be allowed to return to school buildings for in-person instruction.

The Richmond School Board approved the plan Monday night in a 6-2 vote. Board members Mariah White and Jonathan Young cast the dissenting votes, while Shonda Harris-Muhammed abstained.

As of Monday, Richmond Public Schools remained one of two school divisions in the state, along with Sussex County's, to remain fully virtual without having submitted a plan for returning to in-person learning to the Virginia Department of Education.

Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras proposed a return of 800 students to RPS buildings at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam, who wants to see Virginia's students back in buildings by March 15.

Under the Richmond plan, 300 elementary school students with high needs would be allowed to go back, and RPS will also add in-person instruction to the five child care facilities that have been operating since last year. There are about 300 students between the five facilities; the hope is to get enrollment up to 500 students.