Richmond Public Schools to begin decision-making process on returning students, teachers to classrooms

Chesterfield approved bringing back more students. Hanover County Public Schools welcomed students back to schools five days a week in September with a virtual option.

Third District Board member voiced concerns about moving to a hybrid model.

"Before we contemplate such a shift, how can we fully appreciate what (hybrid instruction) would look like in reality for our staff? What does that require on a true day to day (basis)," she said. "What it feels like it could be is taking all of what teachers are doing now, which I understand to be a larger workload than what they had before, and pairing that with in person instruction."

Some Richmond School Board members have publicly expressed concern about bringing more students back into the classroom given that the district is made up of about 90% students of color.

Most children in the country who have died from COVID-19 have been children of color, according to the Centers for Disease Control; COVID-19 has ravaged Black and Latino communities.