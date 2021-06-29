Richmond Public Schools to continue contract with for-profit company for Richmond Alternative School

The next year, the company settled out of court in Chicago over bid-rigging, the Chicago-Tribune reported in 2018.

Kristin Reed, an organizer with Richmond For All — a Richmond-based education and issues advocacy group — has pushed for the end of the contract. She said she shares concerns about a for-profit company running a public school.

“I think the biggest concern that I and others have is a model that treats disciplinary actions as a for-profit franchise. I don’t think anybody should earn profit off of the fact that our students have some of the highest disciplinary referrals in the state,” Reed said in an interview. “It really bothers me to use public money for for-profit services, which means that there’s always some spending we’re doing that doesn’t go to support our kids, it goes to earn profit for shareholders, and that’s inappropriate.”

There haven’t been any reports of abuse at Richmond’s Spartan Academy, and Superintendent Jason Kamras’ administration says they’ve seen incredible results from choosing to partner with FullBloom.

Chief Academic Officer Tracy Epp, during the meeting, noted that academic scores and school climate indicators at the alternative school have improved since contracting out services.