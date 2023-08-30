Several area high schools were ranked among the top caliber in the country and around the state, according to the U.S News and World Report.

Five schools were ranked among the country’s top 1000 public high schools while eight were ranked among Virginia’s top 50.

The U.S. News rankings are based on schools’ performance on state assessments, either in absolute terms or by exceeding statistical expectations based on the school’s relative level of student poverty, achieving proficiency rates on state tests for a school’s least-advantaged student groups, graduation rates and how a school prepares students for college, based on AP exams.

The top rank in Central Virginia went to Open High School located in Richmond’s Oregon Hill neighborhood. The small alternative high school was ranked among the top 1% in the country. It had a graduation rate at 98% with 56% of its student population coming from minority backgrounds.

Richmond Community High School also cracked the top 1% at a rank of 175 nationally, and third best in Virginia. Almost 60% of students passed at least on AP Exam at the school with a 100% graduation rate. Around 73% of the student population comes from diverse backgrounds and 99% were listed to be economically disadvantaged.

Three Henrico Schools were listed in the top 6% nationally. Those schools were Deep Run (ranked 567), Glen Allen High School (ranked 990) and Mills Godwin High School (ranked 997).

Midlothian High School was Chesterfield County’s highest ranked school at 1,443 nationally and 34 in Virginia. Cosby High School was second highest, ranked 1,586 in the nation and 38 in Virginia.

Atlee High School was Hanover County’s highest ranked school at 1,608 and 39 in Virginia.

The full rankings are available at the 2023-2024 Best High Schools in America page on U.S. News and World Report’s website.

Central Virginia Schools in Virginia top 100:

Open High School – 2 in Virginia, 170 nationally – Richmond

Richmond Community High School – 3 in Virginia, 175 nationally – Richmond

Deep Run High School – 11 in Virginia, 567 nationally – Henrico

Godwin High School – 24 in Virginia, 977 nationally – Henrico

Glen Allen High School – 25 in Virginia, 990 nationally – Henrico

Midlothian High School – 34 in Virginia, 1,443 nationally – Chesterfield

Cosby High School – 38 in Virginia, 1,586 nationally – Chesterfield

Atlee High School – 39 in Virginia, 1,608 nationally – Hanover

Hanover High School – 70 in Virginia, 30,012 nationally – Hanover

Freeman High School – 71 in Virginia, 3,051 nationally – Henrico

Franklin Military Academy – 72 in Virginia, 3,071 nationally – Richmond

Clover Hill High School – 78 in Virginia, 3,407 nationally – Chesterfield

James River High School – 91 in Virginia, 4,084 nationally – Chesterfield

Tucker High School – 99 in Virginia, 4,596 nationally – Henrico

