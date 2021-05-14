Richmond region school systems celebrate their teachers of the year

HENRICO -- For Eric Byers, teaching during the pandemic has had its ups and downs. He’s gotten to wear many hats and have a hand in changing the culture at Highland Springs High School, the only school where he’s ever had a full time job. He also lost a close friend and fellow curriculum writer in Henrico Schools to suicide.

“It’s been a tough year,” he said. “That was tough. We started right around the same time with our curriculum writing stuff, and we were good friends. There’s still times I want to reach out and give her a call… I think when we start to meet and she’s not going to be there, it’s going to be tough.”

One of the ups, which he said he’s sure his late friend would be proud of, was winning Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year, the first school year to start virtually under the pandemic.

“I’m sure she’d be very excited, and honestly, I would put it right back on her and say it could have very easily been you,” he said. “It’s okay to feel that way, but reach out and get resources. It’s okay to get the help that you need. You don’t need to keep it a secret.”

The lingering impacts of trauma have been present at the East End high school since Byers started working there. The high school is made up of mostly Black students, and two-thirds are economically disadvantaged. While teaching at a school where some students have tough home lives is challenging, Byers said he also finds it rewarding. It's inspired him to get involved in implementing systems to reward positivity.

“You have to genuinely care about the kids, you have to take an interest in their lives,” he said. “Some of our students do have some trauma. Working with those students can make teaching a little bit more difficult, but it’s also a much more rewarding experience.

The work Byers did to create positive changes at his school hasn’t gone unnoticed. He’s part of the implementation team of multiple data-driven school culture initiatives, like the Virginia Tiered Systems of Support, and Positive Behavioral Interventions Systems. Usually, schools don’t implement those things during a pandemic, and the rewards, like skate nights and pizza parties, require full in-person interaction. Yet, he stayed the course of two years of work to implement the system, and they just started this year.

So as he walks the halls of Highland Springs that are now lined with blue taped arrows and signs to remind kids to socially distance, he walks in the knowledge that he's helped bring about positive change.

***

RICHMOND -- Ashley Bland went to school for biomedical engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University. Usually, students in the field go on to design software for medicine, and improve technology for health reasons. But when Bland graduated, she became a long-term substitute teacher in RPS, and knew that’s where she was supposed to be.

“I just couldn’t run from my calling. It just kept following me until I pursued it fully,” she said. After being a substitute, she joined the Richmond Public Schools’ residency program, which prepared her to be a math teacher at what was then Elkhardt Thompson Middle School. She named 2019 Teacher of the Year at the school, which she said led her to almost decline the nomination for teacher of the year at John B. Cary Middle School, where she now serves as an instructional technology resource teacher.

Then, on May 7, she was told to come to the cafeteria for lunch for an event … She says she was tricked. Her principal told her lunch would be sponsored by the Washington Football Team, and she should wear her “Cary gear” because media would be in attendance. Then, Michael Powell, the principal, called her up to John B. Cary’s podium. Walking in a line was Superintendent Jason Kamras, Mayor Levar Stoney, and School Board members Jonathan Young and Stephanie Rizzi.

They told her she was the district-wide Teacher of the Year for RPS, the first under a full virtual year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was very overwhelmed, but excited because I know the work my team has had to do, and it’s been sort of a heavy lift, but they’ve done it,” she said. Kamras regarded Bland as one of the most shouted out teachers in his RPS Direct Newsletter since her team has been tasked with much of the technology work that came along with making sure students would have access to their school work.

In the Richmond region, after a year of amplified calls for racial justice, Bland is the only Black person named 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year for the region.

While RPS's teaching workforce is majority Black, Black people make up less than 10% of Science, Math, Engineering and Technoly (STEM) workers. When she was in a class for biomedical engineering at VCU, a teacher predicted that just one in three of the students in front of him would graduate. She recalls looking around and noticing that she was one of three Black women in the class.

All three graduated. Bland is a first year generation college student who says that before she applied, she knew nothing of college. While she’s sure her professor might have had good intentions, she said sometimes tough love isn’t necessarily the best approach.

“I feel like the way I approach things a lot of times, it’s not necessarily by trying to give [students] tough love, it’s just by showing them that you can be successful, or reminding them that if I can do it, you can do it too,” she said.