Richmond School Board adopts budget with new school construction staff, changes school start times

“Given all of the other competing priorities that we have right now, I don’t think that now is the right time to completely revamp the way that we do school construction given that we’re trying to reopen in an unprecedented year,” Doerr said in an interview.

When her motion to discuss the construction of George Wythe failed, she criticized her colleagues who did not support it.

“I think it’s extremely unfortunate that my colleagues do not want to discuss the construction of George Wythe,” she said during the meeting. “I want the public to be aware, this means we are transparently not discussing George Wythe and a major decision that needs to be made by June 1st.”

Gibson, who initially introduced the school building resolution, addressed Stoney’s proposal in a written statement:

“The mayor wants us to believe this is a petty power struggle and remains adamant that the cost for those schools was reasonable,” Gibson said of schools recently built in RPS at a cost of $140 million. “This is not a debate on whether or not politicians can collaborate. This is about fixing a broken system to get as many students as possible in functional buildings as soon as we can.