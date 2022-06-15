Richmond School Board adopts FY23 budget, increases bus driver pay

The Richmond School Board voted Tuesday to increase bus driver pay to $23 an hour and approved recommendations to cover funding shortfalls in order to balance the upcoming budget.

The fiscal 2023 $557.7 million adopted budget, is broken down by a $354.2 million general fund, a $201.1 special revenue budget and a $2.4 million capital improvement budget.

The Virginia General Assembly recently approved budgets for the current fiscal year and the next two years beginning July 1, that according to RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, resulted in a loss of $2.1 million in funds for the school division.

However, the district’s deficit dropped to about $1.2 million because some of the state funding was for programs that required a local match from RPS. When the funding for the program shrank, so did the local match from RPS, Kamras said Tuesday.

(The General Assembly is expected to meet on Friday to consider Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments.)

Kamras recommended to balance the upcoming fiscal year spending plan by increasing the budgeted revenues from Medicaid reimbursement from $1 million to $1.75 million and either reducing the division’s maintenance budget line by $516,774 or decreasing some academic services contracts by the same amount. The academic contracts would be temporarily funded through federal stimulus money. The school board ultimately chose the latter.

Kamras also proposed spending $800,000 to increase bus driver pay to $23 an hour. To pay for this, the funds would be moved from academic services to the division’s federal stimulus budget.

Increasing hourly pay would make RPS “the highest paying division in central Virginia,” Kamras said. There is also a $3,500 signing bonus for drivers who have commercial driver licenses.

“I think we can all agree that getting kids to school on time and ensuring that we don't have the cascade of problems that follow from not doing that is critical,” Kamras said.

The budget adjustments (Medicaid reimbursement and academic services contract reduction) and increased bus driver pay passed 7-0 Tuesday evening. Vice Chair Kenya Gibson (District 3) and School Board member Liz Doerr (District 1) were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

Fourth District School Board member Jonathan Young was the first board member Tuesday night to express support for decreasing academic services contracts by $516,744. School Board member Cheryl Burke, who represents the 7th District, also supported the second option after understanding that it would be covered by federal funding.

The board, without any discussion, also voted 7-0 to accept the fiscal 2023 salary schedule that begins on July 1.

It includes an updated salary scale for bus drivers, a 5% raise for all contracted staff and a 1.17% step increase for all employees on a decompressed salary schedule, Michelle Hudacsko, the superintendent’s chief of staff, said Tuesday.

(Salary compression occurs when new employees earn either the same or more than long-term employees because of rising starting salaries.)

After the salary schedule vote, Young acknowledged “the outstanding work” completed by both his School Board colleagues and the Superintendent's team, “to significantly increase compensation for our teachers" since Young joined the board.