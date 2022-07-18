Richmond School Board approves new bus garage lease after June fire

In a 7-0 vote Monday night, the Richmond School Board approved a new garage lease in the city for the district’s buses, after the existing bus garage caught on fire last month.

Schools Chief Jason Kamras presented two recommendations to the board Monday night. The first option, which had the backing of the administration, was to move into a facility at 326 East 6th St. in the city. The other option was to move into a facility at 1301 W. Hundred Road in Chester.

“Our recommendation is to proceed with the first option, the one that is in the city for several reasons, not the least of which is its location means less wear and tear on our vehicles [and] less cost in terms of fuel … [and] it’s very affordable,” Kamras said during Monday’s school board meeting.

The Richmond site is slated to be available on Aug. 1.

Fourth District School Board member Jonathan Young made a motion to approve leasing the 6th Street location. The motion passed 7-0, as members Vice Chair Kenya Gibson of the third District and Eighth District Dawn Page were absent.

“I do want to commend the superintendent and Floyd Miles [director of Transportation] and the entire transportation team for moving with haste to identity an alternate location,” Young said.

Last month, a two-alarm fire damaged a repairs and maintenance warehouse at 1903 Chamberlayne Ave., damaging a few Richmond Public School buses beyond repair.

At least four school buses, including the district’s mobile library called the “Lit Limo,” and two vehicles inside the facility and a bus outside of the garage were damaged beyond repair in the blaze the morning of June 29, according to fire officials.

RPS has leased the facility for nearly 25 years. The School Board unanimously approved a one-year lease extension in May. TRP Chamberlayne LLC, owner of the facility, agreed to the one-year extension with RPS for roughly $113,000, an increase of 4% from the prior year.

The city had leased the Chamberlayne Avenue facility since February 1997. A May 2014 RPS transportation audit conducted by the city auditor’s office recommended the division stop leasing the Chamberlayne Avenue site in order to save money.

A decade earlier in 2004, RPS purchased property at 3501 Belt Blvd. for $1.1 million with the intent of remolding it as a repair and maintenance facility. When the School Board approved the one-year lease in May, it did so to provide the district with more time to “identify a suitable replacement location,” according to the May presentation.

While moving into the Richmond location is a short-term solution, Kamras’ recommendation asked members of the School Board if they would like for the division to look into having its own facility on Belt Boulevard. It would likely cost $3 million to get the site up and running. The School Board did not make a decision regarding the Belt Boulevard location Monday night.

The Richmond location’s rent is $4,975 per month plus additional fees ($675 for common area maintenance, plus electrical) while the Chester location’s rent would be $17,806 per month plus an additional undisclosed amount of fees. The Chamberlayne location’s rent was $9,402 per month plus an undisclosed amount of additional fees.

“The challenge is finding a facility that has what we need that is in close proximity,” Kamras said Monday night. “I do think this is a reasonable price for the facility that [we] would have access to under this agreement.”

While the School Board wholeheartedly accepted the Richmond location, it lacks an alarm system at this time.

“Before occupying the property, RPS would install audible smoke detectors and emergency strobes,” according to Monday’s presentation. The division will also order an alarm panel system but it is slated to be unavailable for up to six months because of supply chain challenges.

While the Chester site is newer and has more space, it’s outside of city limits and is more expensive than the Richmond location. It also would not be available until October 2022 and would be a five-year lease.