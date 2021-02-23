Richmond School Board approves spending plan for $54 million in federal COVID-19 funding

“I have advocated for more custodians and counselors, who are desperately needed,” she wrote. “They are needed as part of a long-term, sustainable budget, however, organized around recurring funds. I could not, in good faith, vote in support of a budget that could put the district in a deficit in two years when these funds have expired.”

Much of the other board members’ hesitation involved the $14 million to go toward year-round school for the next two years, a discussion that was delayed at Superintendent Jason Kamras’ request on Tuesday as public comment overwhelmingly didn’t support such a move.

Instead of including “extended year calendar” in the grant proposal’s wording, Kamras’ administration changed it to “additional learning support” to allow for further discussion on what year-round school would look like.

In written submissions that were read aloud during Tuesday’s public comment period, parents and students alike expressed immense opposition to a year-round calendar, saying it was too soon for such a drastic change.

Meredith Thompson, who created a petition alongside other RPS parents in support of delaying the year-round school discussion, wrote that such a change is a distraction to the school system’s need to establish a plan for a safe return to in-person instruction.