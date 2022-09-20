Richmond School Board backs commission on status of Latino students

The Richmond School Board unanimously adopted a proposal Monday night to create a community-wide Commission on the Status of Latino students in Richmond Public Schools.

The Board voted to accept the proposal as presented by the Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens to form the commission, with additional flexibility to add more members as appropriate, including teachers, school board members and community advocates.

The Board also voted to name Stephanie Rizzi, who represents the 5th District, and 9th District representative Nicole Jones as the co-chairs of the commission, with two LULAC representatives as co-chairs.

School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed said of Rizzi and Jones, “I think we have two women of professionalism that will guide this work together ... [with] the appointment by the administration as well as the Latino community to address and continue to address the needs of that community. This is an ongoing conversation, and it’s hard work.”

In August, LULAC called upon the school division to establish a community-wide commission.

For the past three school years, according to state data and the August letter from LULAC, Latino students in RPS have trailed all of their peers with on-time graduation rates. In the 2020-21 school year, 57.2% of Latino students graduated from RPS, compared with 80.1% of Black students, 93.3% of white students and 78.5% of all students.

Vilma Seymour, the former president of the Richmond branch of LULAC, emphasized that the organization’s proposal intentionally included all English learners in who represent language backgrounds from Arabic to Zulu.

Seymour, speaking as an individual, said Monday night: “Thank you for recognizing the immediate need for the beginning of overdue, courageous community conversations and revelations about the reality of education for Latinos and English learners in RPS to support real-time solutions for their academic success.”

LULAC wrote in its August proposal that the commission is needed in order to identify steps to significantly improve academic and non-academic outcomes for Latino students, including English learners.

“[While] Latino students are the fastest-growing segment of RPS enrollment ... RPS has never focused sustained system-wide policy attention on specific issues impacting the well-being and achievement of Latino students,” LULAC’s August letter says.

According to state data from the fall of 2021, 22.9% of the district’s students were Hispanic while 62.9% were Black students, and 10.7% were white students.

Rachel Gomez, president of the Richmond branch of LULAC, said she’s looking forward to getting to work.

“We are excited to move forward with the dialogue on how this commission is going to take form,” Gomez said during Monday’s public comment period.

“We have done a lot of work in providing the school board and superintendent with a comprehensive proposal on how we would like to proceed,” she added.

The proposal outlines an interim report, to be ready no later than Dec. 15, that includes urgent recommendations for funding. The interim report would be followed by two or more community meetings in the spring before a final report is completed in June 2023.

According to the proposal, the initial term of the commission is from Oct. 1 of this year to June 30, 2023, with the possibility of a one-time extension of six months.