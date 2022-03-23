Richmond School Board blocks Kamras from filling chief wellness officer role

Tensions between the Richmond School Board and the school division’s leadership continue to rise after the governing board prevented Superintendent Jason Kamras from hiring a new chief wellness officer.

The decision comes just a few weeks after several board members unsuccessfully pushed to remove that job and the chief operating officer from the school division’s operating budget for next year.

The board effectively prevented the hire of the chief wellness officer after a discussion in closed session about personnel matters that ended around midnight Monday. The board deadlocked on a 4-4 vote to approve a bloc of unspecified personnel actions.

Board members Liz Doerr, Cheryl Burke, Dawn Page and Nicole Jones voted to approve it. Board member Jonathan Young abstained from voting on it.

School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed and Kenya Gibson, the board’s vice chair, said Wednesday that they did not feel comfortable approving the hire, as the board must still make budget cuts to balance the division’s spending plan for next year.

Both noted that they have requested plans for a reorganization of the school division’s central office.

“The majority of the school board recognized that this is not the time to fill positions with very high salaries just to fill positions,” Harris-Muhammed said in an email Wednesday.

“The candidate did not have the right experience to oversee a department that would be highly involved with procurement and staffing,” Gibson said. “This position has been vacant for many months, and I would like to see our budget set before committing to a high-salary hire.”

Kamras declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday, but has previously said that the removal of the two cabinet positions in the budget would “set me up to fail.”

“Please don’t tie my hands behind my back and expect me to perform miracles,” he said during a Feb. 28 meeting of the School Board.

The approved school division budget still includes the chief wellness officer and the chief operating officer role currently held by Alana Gonzalez.

A funding gap remains, however, as Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed budget falls $1 million short of the school division’s local money request.

According to a job listing on Glassdoor.com, the chief wellness officer would be responsible for overseeing efforts to ensure the emotional, mental and physical health of all students. Goals mentioned in the job posting include reducing suspensions and increasing student satisfaction. The job post includes a listed salary range of $135,000 to $230,000.

Doerr disagreed with Gibson’s assessment that the candidate, who officials declined to name, is unqualified. She said he has a doctorate in counseling and two master’s degrees, and is a renowned national expert in supporting the mental health of Black student athletes.

“This is clear act of retaliation and harassment against the superintendent,” Doerr said. “Since several of my colleagues were not able to cut the position, they’re now going to prevent him from filling it.”

While the School Board voted 6-3 for a four-year contract extension with Kamras last year, the vote Monday signals a potential shift in the board’s relationship with him, particularly as a majority continues fighting with Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration to control school building projects.

Some board members say they are frustrated with the dynamic.

“You know that very well, we are not aligned. Everything is 5-4,” Burke, the board’s former chair, said after a contentious meeting Tuesday where the City Council and School Board were unable to break an impasse over a crucial funding ordinance the school division needs to begin work on rebuilding George Wythe High School.

“We are not accomplishing anything right now,” Page said during Tuesday’s joint meeting. “We just keep going back and forth. This power struggle ... we’re not accomplishing anything. I want us to work together.”