Richmond School Board endorses superintendent's $341 million budget that includes employee raises

The board was already divided on year-round school before the discussion started.

Before members were able to vote on the agenda, Sixth District School Board member Shonda Harris-Muhammed made a motion to remove the discussion from the agenda, saying it was not the right time for this debate.

“Year-round school cannot be a deflection or a distraction for us right now. We do not have a plan to reopen schools at any point,” Harris-Muhammed said directly to Kamras, who said he wanted the discussion to remain on the agenda. “We have received numerous concerns. The same numerous concerns and the same engagement and enlightenment and participation from our community for the extension of the superintendent’s contract, we need to do the same thing in this process.”

Other colleagues disagreed and her motion ultimately failed 5-3. Kenya Gibson was not present for the meeting.

Rizzi, along with many others during the public comment period, said that perhaps familiarity was the best option, and delaying year-round school might be best.