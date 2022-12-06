Richmond School Board hires chief operations officer, chief wellness officer

The Richmond School Board voted in a closed session on Monday night to hire a chief wellness officer and chief operating officer for the school system.

The decision comes after five School Board members in February looked to eliminate the positions of the district’s chief operating officer and the chief wellness officer from the upcoming budget. The following month, in a deadlocked vote, the board barred Superintendent Jason Kamras from filling the chief wellness officer position.

In an interview on Tuesday, Kamras said filling the two positions will be enormously helpful to the school system.

For the chief wellness officer position, the board hired Reneesha Parks, who now serves as the head of special education for RPS. Parks formerly worked educating students in the juvenile justice system.

RPS was released from a corrective action plan with the state concerning its special education program about a year ago, largely due to Parks’ work.

“We have so much trauma that we are dealing with in our schools and in our community and having somebody who can marshal all of our resources to safeguard the physical and emotional and mental health of our kids is absolutely essential, I think now more than ever before,” Kamras said. “(Parks) brings not only a lot of expertise, but a big heart for this work.”

For the chief operations officer position, the board hired Dana Fox, who now serves as Richmond Public Schools' director of school construction. Fox has led construction projects at William Fox Elementary, which caught fire in February, and George Wythe High School, which will soon be replaced.

“We're only as good as our implementation, so having somebody leading all of the operations is essential,” Kamras said.

“This individual literally helps keep the wheels turning on the school system. I really do believe that we are coming out with a pandemic, making sure that we're able to execute everything that we're doing at the highest level is absolutely essential to the achievement of our kids.”