The Richmond City School Board voted Monday night to authorize a third-party investigation of the circumstances leading up to the June 6 shooting death of an 18-year-old graduating student and his father outside of the Altria Theater after the Huguenot High School graduation.

The school division conducted its own investigation, which it released to board members but not to the public due to student privacy laws, but many board members found it inadequate.

“We cannot nor can the superintendent police ourselves when such tragedies such as this [have] occurred. This is not a simple testing irregularity,” said board member Shonda Harris-Mohammed, who represents the 6th District. “Asking for a third-party investigation does not question what we do, it questions how we do it within the realm of our organization's operations.”

The motion that the board approved authorizes Superintendent Jason Kamras to present for review and for approval by the board two options of companies that could complete the third-party investigation by Oct. 1. The findings should be presented at the second school board meeting in October.

The investigation should include: Graduation day operations from setup to break down, including processes and procedures for entrance of all students and guests; any findings that include written statements for Richmond Public Schools staff and Huguenot High School staff involved with graduation preparations on June 6; and a breakdown on homebound instruction processes and procedures.

The motion was approved on a 5-2 vote, with 1st District representative Liz Doerr and 7th District representative Cheryl Burke dissenting. Ninth District representative Nicole Jones, who typically votes with Doerr and Burke, abstained. Eighth District representative Dawn Page, who is also part of the four-person bloc that generally supports the administration, was absent from Monday night’s meeting.

Doerr said that she was satisfied with the school district’s investigation, and that she wants to wait for the Richmond Police Department to complete its criminal investigation.

Other board members pointed out that the police department’s criminal investigation into the shooting is not the same as looking at the school division's safety operations.

“At the end of the day, we have a duty to ensure that we're keeping students and families and the community safe, and we need to ensure that there is no negligence on the part of the district,” said board member Kenya Gibson, who represents the 3rd District. “And I don't see a way of doing that without an investigation of this nature. Ultimately, I have concerns and they stem from the fact that it took so long to get the questions answered that we had to begin with.”

Board member Mariah White, who represents the 2nd District, introduced an amendment to suspend Kamras from his duties if the investigation is not completed. The amendment did not prevail.

“This is crucial. I want transparency to all parents, teachers… If we're going to be transparent as a board, these things need to happen. We make the tough decisions,” White said. “Every time we ask for something I do not receive it.”

Shawn Jackson, the 18-year-old Huguenot High School student who was shot and killed June 6, had been on homebound instruction and had not been attending classes in person.

The School Board on Monday night also voted to approve a 15-part safety plan created in response to the post-graduation shooting. The plan includes additional mental health personnel and additional safety equipment, like metal detector wands, X-ray scanners and radio equipment. It also includes updated safety protocols, expanded therapeutic options for elementary students and more training for the care and safety associates, who act as unarmed security guards in schools.