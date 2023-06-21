Richmond Public Schools will immediately begin a transition to four new school names approved by the school board at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The board in November and January voted to change the names of the four schools as part of an ongoing effort by most board members to change the names of schools named for enslavers or Confederates.

The four schools that received new names Tuesday evening are John B. Cary Elementary School, Binford Middle School, George Wythe High School and Ginter Park Elementary School.

John B. Cary Elementary School is now named Lois Harrison-Jones Elementary School.

Harrison-Jones was RPS’ first female superintendent, and the first Black female superintendent in Virginia. She began her career in education as a sixth grade teacher in 1954, and became superintendent of RPS in 1985.

John B. Cary Elementary had been named for Col. John Barry Cary, who was the school division’s superintendent from 1886 to 1889 and fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Binford Middle School is now named Dogwood Middle School. The American Dogwood is Virginia’s official state flower, and tree of the commonwealth.

Binford Middle had been named for James H. Binford, recognized by RPS as the first superintendent of the school division. He enlisted in the Confederate army and served for 18 months with an artillery division of howitzers during the Civil War, according to his 1876 obituary in the Daily Dispatch.

George Wythe High School is now Richmond City High School of the Arts.

George Wythe was one of Virginia’s seven signers of the Declaration of Independence. He was a lawyer, judge, state attorney general and a legislator in what was then the House of Burgesses.

At the College of William & Mary, he was the nation’s first law professor. At various times, he was a teacher of, and a mentor to, future presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe and future Chief Justice John Marshall.

Wythe voiced opposition to slavery, but owned slaves for most of his life. He began to free some of his slaves after his wife died in August 1787, according to Encyclopedia Virginia, and owned no slaves at the time of his death.

Ginter Park Elementary School is now Frances W. McClenney Elementary School.

McClenney was the first Black teacher at Ginter Park Elementary, hand-selected to integrate its segregated hallways, according to a 2011 obituary in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also served as the first Black and first female principal of the school.

Ginter Park Elementary was technically named for the neighborhood that it serves, but the neighborhood is named for Maj. Lewis Ginter, who joined the Confederate army in 1861, rising to the rank of major while serving under Gen. A.P. Hill.

Ginter later became a prominent Richmond businessman and developer and the driving force behind building the Jefferson Hotel. His name is also memorialized by Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Henrico County, which was established with funds bequeathed by his niece Grace Arents.

The school division allocated $100,000 for the name changes in the fiscal year 2024 budget. RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras initially urged the board not to more than two school names per year due to the time, energy and cost involved, but later said he could be persuaded to change three.

