Richmond School Board revisiting year-round school

Members of the Richmond School Board are still on the fence around year-round school, an idea a previous board directed Superintendent Jason Kamras to bring to fruition in Winter of 2020.

The board had been considering year-round school since at least May of 2020 in hopes to combat what they feared would be a “COVID-19 slide,” which is similar to the “summer slide” phenomenon. “Summer slide” is the theory that students forget much of what they learn over an extensive summer break. The Kamras administration has relied on studies that promise academic success as its justification to move to year-round school. It also has pointed at low proficiency scores for its students as justification, many of whom are listed as economically disadvantaged.

During last week’s meeting, the Board found that just 35% of third through fifth graders started the school year reading proficiently. Even more stark was a disparity between RPS’ white students who are mostly concentrated in the city’s West End, and students of color -- 75% of the system's white students were reading proficient, while 30% of Black students and 27% of Latino students were reading proficient. Scores were even lower in math, where 42% of the city's white students were proficient in math, with 5% of Black students and 8% of Latino students were proficient in the subject.