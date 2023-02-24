Richmond Public Schools sent its final budget proposal to the city on Thursday, asking for an additional $28.3 million in funding, up from last year’s $200.3 million appropriation from the city.

Following discussions at a joint meeting earlier this month, the City Council did not show strong opposition or support for an earlier version of the budget proposed in January, which was $713,000 less than the final proposed budget sent over this week.

School Board members amended the budget on Monday to save a position that oversees the division’s gifted program, which the administration had proposed cutting. The board also amended the budget to include several positions recommended by the English learner task force.

Most of the budget increase covers raises for teachers and other school staff that the school division must provide because of new labor union contracts that members voted to approve in December. RPS staff are the first public school employees in Virginia to gain collective bargaining rights since the ban on local government workers unionizing was repealed in 2020.

The contracts will cost the school division an additional $24.2 million to cover provisions including a 40% raise for instructional assistants and a 25% raise for food service assistants over three years.

Superintendent Jason Kamras, whose administration has increased teacher salaries by about 30% under his leadership, said the budget proposal is strong.

“It honors our collective bargaining agreements with teachers, with instructional assistants, with school nutrition staff, and with care and safety staff,” Kamras said Monday evening. “It is also a budget that invests in student wellness. It invests in our English learner students, and it helps us preserve some critical positions like bus drivers, custodians and nurses.”

The board approved its final budget proposal on Monday evening with near-unanimous approval but with strong opposition from member Jonathan Young, who represents the 4th District. He said the budget has grown exponentially without doing anything to address the division’s shortcomings.

The next step is for Mayor Levar Stoney to incorporate the RPS budget into his proposal to City Council.

Last year, Stoney proposed increasing funding for the division by $15 million — $1 million less than what the school division had requested from the city. At the time, he had threatened to keep funding flat if the School Board missed its deadline to approve a budget, and said he was frustrated with the board’s “ongoing dysfunction.”

One year later, the board’s dynamics are similar. RPS Chief of Staff Michelle Hudacsko resigned from her post Wednesday amid ongoing tensions between school division administration and some members of the School Board.

Hudacsko, who negotiated collective bargaining agreements and managed the school division’s budget, said in her resignation letter that, “the frequent actions that some Board Members take to dismantle progress and intentionally set the Administration up to fail, along with the mean-spirited personal attacks, threats, and unfounded accusations have made doing this work nearly impossible.”

