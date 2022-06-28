Richmond School Board to again discuss $500,000 facilities assessment plan

The Richmond School Board might reverse its previous decision to reject a comprehensive facilities assessment that would address every building in the division for an approximate cost of $500,000.

In April a motion to approve the assessment contract failed. During the board's June 21 meeting, Seventh District School Board member Cheryl Burke asked to revisit the facilities assessment.

During the June 21 meeting, Burke initially made a motion for RPS to undergo a full facilities assessment for every facility during the 2022-2023 school year, but in the conversation that followed her motion, she withdrew it.

“I withdraw my motion providing that we have the [RPS] facilities team to come in for a future meeting,” to discuss the assessment, Burke said last week.

Some School Board members have expressed sticker shock with the nearly $500,000 cost, though, last year, the board tasked Superintendent Jason Kamras with pursuing the assessment with a budget of up to $500,000.

“I do want to note the board approved this expenditure," Kamras said during a March meeting in which School Board members began to express pause with the price tag. "If the board didn't want us to spend this money, then why did you waste the administration's time?” Karmas said.

“The administration did not do this on a whim," Kamras added at the March meeting. "The school board took action, approved these funds, and directed the administration to move forward with this process. If the board no longer wants that, so be it."

Karmas followed up his March remarks last week by saying: “I want to be very clear the assessment that the board asked for and that we put out to bid was a comprehensive soup to nuts, every building [assessment].”

A completed facilities assessment would allow for RPS “once and for all" to have "a professional up to date, exhaustive assessment of what needs to be done for all of our buildings,” Kamras said.

In March, Kamras presented a $495,086.87 facilities assessment contract to be carried out by Bureau Veritas Technical Assessment, LLC. The price tag’s breakdown is $0.095/square foot assessed (amounting to 4,571,967 total square footage for the division) plus $750 per generator, elevator, and lift.

The board then rejected the contract in April, when only two school board members approved the contract.

First District School Board member Liz Doerr, who was absent during the April vote, expressed support last week for revisiting the contract. However, she stressed that she does not want to put more work on the superintendent’s administration if the board is ultimately going to vote no again.

Doerr recalled that the resounding no vote in April was based on the assessment contract's cost.

Karmas previously said the division has federal stimulus dollars that could fund the facilities assessment.

Eighth District School Board member Dawn Page, who voted in favor of the assessment in April, said last week that the longer the board waits, the more the cost will rise.

“If we prolong addressing our dilapidated buildings that are antiquated [and] infrastructure that is not up to date, it’s gonna cost a lot more than $500,000 to address the needs of the learning facilities that our children are learning in.

"What message are we saying to our children when they walk through the doors of our school buildings and they see tile on the floor, mold, dilapidated windows … that does have an impact on learning.”

Ahead of Burke withdrawing her motion last week, Fourth District School Board member Jonathan Young said sarcastically. “I'm so pleased that my colleagues are going to spend our scarce resources studying our buildings in lieu of actually fixing the buildings.”

Vice-Chair Kenya Gibson, who represents the city’s Third District, requested that the division’s facilities team speak to the school board. Gibson would rather put the assessment’s money toward addressing critical needs than creating a list.

If approved, the facilities assessment would cover everything of every single RPS building, “including the structure, the mechanical systems, parking lots, athletic fields, playgrounds, landscaping, science labs, everything,” Kamras has repeated multiple times.

“This is something that the board has wanted ever since I’ve got here.”

The School Board’s next meeting is scheduled for July 18.