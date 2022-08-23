Richmond School Board votes down motion to scrap division's curriculum

The Richmond School Board voted 5-4 Tuesday night to defeat an effort to scrap the RPS curriculum as students prepare to head back to school.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said such a "tectonic" change would cause upheaval for the city's public schools as students prepare to head back to class next week.

The move came about a week after the statewide accountability tests showed Richmond again lagging nearby counties. Overall, the spring 2022 results show school systems across the state continued to lag their pre-pandemic scores in the Standards of Learning exams.

At the request of three members, the School Board met for a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the recent student performance.

According to School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed, per board policy when at least three members request a meeting, it will be scheduled.

Not all board members agreed about holding an “emergency” meeting.

First District School Board member Liz Doerr said: “It's unwarranted and unwise to call for a meeting on such short notice one week before school starts.”

“Furthermore, I'm disappointed that we're even having a meeting focused on standardized test results," Doerr said. “We know that they [SOLs] have a history of racism and more importantly, we know that placing an emphasis on static results versus growth metrics puts our students and teachers at a disadvantage."

The board discussed student academics in open session before moving into a closed session “to consider the assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining or resignation of specific public officers, appointees or employees of the School Board,” according to the meeting agenda.

The board returned to open session and ended the meeting without taking any further action.

In the days leading up to the meeting, speculation swirled as to whether the school board wanting to terminate Kamras.

In a series of tweets Monday, Mayor Levar Stoney said there was no cause to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday and that, “firing Superintendent Kamras less than a week before the start of the academic year would be catastrophic for our kids and this community.”

During the public comment period at outset of Tuesday's meeting, several community members called for school board members to resign, rather than firing Kamras.

School Board Vice Chair Kenya Gibson made the motion Tuesday night to begin a transformation of the district's curriculum.

Gibson called for the district to implement a new internally developed curriculum that meets "the unique needs of RPS students" by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Gibson said she doesn't accept the SOL scores, adding: "There's no way to spin it, they're not good."

Kamras said he had "grave concerns" about Gibson's motion. For instance, he said the school board has an agreement to not introduce motions on the night of a meeting, and that a quick vote meant the public would not be granted time to provide input on the motion.

"I believe that the curriculum we have are helping us make the growth that we have seen," Kamras said. "If I didn't, I would be very the first person to promote the removal of those curriculums," Kamras said.

It would be "a gross disservice" to both RPS students and educator, Kamras said, if the board approved the motion Tuesday.

Results from the spring state accountability exams showed that while RPS students maintained the district’s 47% reading SOL score from last year, they fell behind in math and science from the year prior. Overall, the RPS pass rates for the five exams were: reading, 47%; writing, 36%; history, 34%; math, 37%; and science, 32%.

“Though RPS saw declines in every subject, we actually outperformed the state in many cases when looking at the data by subgroup,” Kamras said Tuesday evening.

The subgroups are: Black students, economically disadvantaged students, English learner students, Hispanic students, students with disabilities and white students. The five SOL exams are reading, writing, math, history and science.

According to Tuesday’s presentation, RPS either tied or outperformed the state in five of six subgroups for writing, four out of six subgroups for reading, three out six for history and one out of six subgroups for science.

In math, RPS outperformed the state in all six subgroups.

“Across all subjects, our Hispanic/Latino and English learner subgroups experienced the most significant declines and therefore require the greatest support going forward,” Kamras said.

Across the state, children of color and children from low-income households, who were more likely to suffer the impacts of COVID-19 than their peers, saw the greatest losses in the Standards of Learning exams for the second year in a row. The results follow a nationwide trend that exacerbates existing inequities.

Roughly 90% of all RPS students are students of color and about 60% live in poverty, according to the most recent state data.

While the district’s SOL scores are low, RPS students showed growth this past spring.

Compared with the fall 2021 Virginia Growth Assessment, an “SOL baseline” of sorts, RPS students overall scored 27 points higher in math and 12 points higher in reading on the spring state accountability exams.