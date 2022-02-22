Richmond School Board votes down superintendent's budget, approves $500,000 to temporarily relocate Fox students to new facility

The Richmond School Board late Tuesday night rejected Superintendent Jason Kamras' $362.6 million budget proposal for next year in a split 5-4 vote.

While officials say they are hoping to resolve differences over the spending plan ahead of another meeting Monday, the School Board unanimously approved an emergency $500,000 appropriation to prepare a temporary facility for William Fox Elementary students who were displaced by a fire at the school two weeks ago.

The votes come after Mayor Levar Stoney said last week he would keep funding for the school division level next year if an annual budget is not approved by Friday.

The budget proposals are for the fiscal year starting July 1. While that's still several months away, the mayor traditionally presents his budget proposal for City Council consideration in March, right after the school division finalizes its spending plan.

The School Board in recent weeks has been deadlocked over its budget priorities, ranging from raises for substitutes and support staff, avoiding teacher layoffs, finding efficiencies in the division’s central office and improving mental health services for division employees. Several members have advocated for $18 million in amendments, including cuts to about two dozen positions in the central office.

School Board members Kenya Gibson, Jonathan Young, Stephanie Rizzi, Shonda Harris-Muhammed and Mariah White voted against the budget plan Tuesday.

Despite the mayor's warning, the board acted with urgency to approve Kamras' request to withdraw $500,000 to open a temporary school for Fox students. Officials have not yet decided where the students will go.

Kamras said in a community meeting earlier Tuesday evening that the shuttered Clark Springs Elementary remains the most viable option. However, he said the division needs to fix a leaky roof and address other issues there, including plumbing problems, before the school can open to students.

While some families and officials have said there's a possibility that they can move students into the old St. Gertrude High School in the Museum District, Kamras said that the former all-girls private school has issues, including a failing boiler, limited parking and facilities that are not ADA compliant.

This is a breaking news update.