Richmond School Board votes for new leadership, addresses COVID staffing shortage

“I think what this vote symbolizes is a change in board dynamics in many ways,” Gibson said. “I hope that this year will be a year where we see different types of governance, and I believe that we can do that, but we need the help of the administration.”

Among the first items the new leadership wants the board to consider will be a resolution looking to potentially cut central office staff in favor of hiring more school building staff in the upcoming budget. Sources close to the matter said they expect to have enough votes for the resolution to pass.

The two will lead the School Board following a tumultuous year between members of the body, where political differences among members are aired out during meetings. Much of the tension between a 5-4 majority stems from the conflict surrounding George Wythe High School, after the body voted to take back its control of school construction, which Superintendent Jason Kamras and detractors of the plan said would delay rebuilding George Wythe High School. The tension ran so high the state felt the need to intervene, tasking the body with drafting a governance manual.

Both Southside representatives of the School Board, Nicole Jones and Dawn Page, emphasized a need to end divisive tactics and work collaboratively.