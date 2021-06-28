Richmond School Board votes to adopt new science curricula for the 2021-22 school year

Five teachers requested additional time to understand the new curricula in submitted comments to the board, while six teachers wrote in favor of the proposal.

According to Bearman, the implementation and training phase for school administrators and educators was supposed to begin this month, but the dates listed within the presentation were based on the vote occurring on an earlier date. He said the process will begin as soon as possible.

“I can’t say that we will have quite the level of trauma or difference in the following years that we had in this year, but next summer there will be something that would be an impediment to it as well,” Bearman said. “So just kind of seems like, in some ways, given that everything is going to reset mode, it’s as good a time as any.”

According to Tracy Epp, chief academic officer for RPS, only grades three through 12 will see a curriculum change in the upcoming school year, while kindergarten through second grade will not get a new curriculum during the upcoming year, but at a later time. Epp said that is because of the desire for teachers in kindergarten through second grade to focus on other subject areas, such as early literacy.

Echoing Bearman, Epp said that implementing the new curriculum for the next school year would be beneficial.