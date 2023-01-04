Richmond School Board votes to rename George Wythe High School

The Richmond School Board voted this week to include George Wythe High School in the ongoing effort by most members to change the names of schools named for enslavers or Confederates.

The board voted in November to rename three schools named for Confederates, a move that prompted some opposition from board members who cited the cost, which can range from $25,000 to $50,000 per school.

This week’s vote signifies an intent to rename the school, which kicks off a process for public hearings. It does not guarantee the renaming of a school.

Dana Fox, Richmond Public Schools’ director of school construction, said it would cost less to change the name of George Wythe High School now because the building will soon be rebuilt, and it is still in the design process. Construction would cover the costs of certain aspects of the name change like a new marquee and gym floor, but not administrative costs like stationery or band uniforms.

Wythe, one of Virginia’s seven signers of the Declaration of Independence, was a lawyer, judge, state attorney general and a legislator in what was then the House of Burgesses.

At the College of William & Mary, he was the nation’s first law professor. At various times, he was a teacher of and a mentor to future presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe and future Chief Justice John Marshall.

Wythe voiced opposition to slavery, but owned slaves for most of his life. He began to free some of his slaves after his wife died in August 1787, according to Encyclopedia Virginia, and owned no slaves at the time of his death.

In 1806, at the age of 79, Wythe was fatally poisoned in Richmond, and his teenage grandnephew, George Wythe Sweeney, was charged with murder.

Forensic errors and racist laws that restricted who could testify resulted in Sweeney’s acquittal.

Wythe’s death was the subject of Bruce Chadwick’s 2009 book: “I Am Murdered: George Wythe, Thomas Jefferson, and the Killing That Shocked a New Nation.”

Fourth District representative Jonathan Young cast the lone dissenting vote, and 3rd District representative Kenya Gibson abstained.

A public comment period of at least one month will begin shortly, per board policy, and the public can suggest new names for the four schools.

The board also voted at its first meeting of the year this week to appoint 5th District representative Stephanie Rizzi as board chairwoman and 7th District representative Cheryl Burke as vice chair.

