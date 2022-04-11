Richmond school officials hold public hearing on overcrowded River City Middle School

Richmond school officials heard from a handful of people Monday night on plans to alleviate overcrowding at the city's newest middle school.
Built for 1,500 students, River City Middle School opened in September with 1,626 students and enrollment projections have the school at 1,740 students by the 2024-25 school year.
River City, at 6300 Hull Street Road in south Richmond, replaced Elkhart and Thompson Middle Schools.
A proposed plan recommended by a rezoning committee shifts more than 450 students from River City over the next three years to three other middle schools: 77 students would go to Lucille Brown, 239 to Binford and 137 to Thomas C. Boushall. The movement is projected to keep River City at just over 1,100 students — about 74% capacity — while each of the other three schools would also be kept at 76% capacity.
For the current school year, Lucille Brown is at roughly 75% capacity, while Binford and Boushall are 62% and 51%, respectively, according to Virginia Department of Education enrollment numbers from September.
During the public hearing, one speaker — an RPS teacher — questioned why the board would wait three years to move all of the students, explaining that relief is needed now. Another speaker who works with families of River City students — many of whom come from Spanish-speaking communities — said classrooms with more than 25 students impacts students' mental health, grades and attendance.
Boushall Principal LaTonya Waller, a member of the rezoning committee, said her cohort brought forth a "thoughtful" plan, though not a perfect one.
"Nothing is going to be a perfect solution ... but it is a potential solution," she said, adding that the committee has worked hard to create a plan that will re-allocate resources and personnel. "We do want to make sure to alleviate [the overcrowding issue] but we also don't want to create any other potential issues elsewhere."
River City Principal Jacquelyn Murphy-Braxton encouraged the school board to remember that overcrowding is more than just the number of students in a building.
"It is also lack of space for staff members and students, it's ... fewer bathrooms," she said. "There are so many things that come with being overcrowded than just the number of bodies in a building."
With regards to concerns about resources following the students who are transferred to another school, she said, "I am glad to allow staff members to go and support those students."
Who are Richmond public schools named for?
Barack Obama Elementary
Named for the first black president. It was renamed for Obama in 2018 after originally being named for Confederate cavalry leader J.E.B. Stuart.
Above a supporter hugs President Obama at the Carillon in Richmond's Byrd Park on Oct. 25, 2012.
PHOTO BY P. KEVIN MORLEY
E.S.H Greene Elementary
The school was named for E.S.H. Greene, who spent 35 years working for the Chesterfield school system as a teacher, principal and superintendent. He was head of the school system for 16 years. He died of a heart attack at age 57.
Greene Elementary is one of several Chesterfield schools that became Richmond schools after annexation in 1970.
1953, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary
In 1970, Forest View Elementary was renamed in honor of longtime teacher Elizabeth D. Redd. She was the first female teacher to have a school named for her in Chesterfield.
Redd had a 47-year career in Chesterfield County schools as a teacher and administrator. The school was acquired by the city from Chesterfield in 1970.
1970, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Gurney Holland Reid Elementary
Gurney Holland Reid was a principal in Chesterfield County Schools for 36 years. He retired in 1968.
1967, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington Carver Elementary
George Washington Carver, the famed African American agricultural chemist, is shown in this 1940 photo at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. According to the Institute's biography of Carver, he taught practical farming methods to ex-slaves and their descendants and helped them move away from soil-depleting cotton. His work resulted in the creation of more than 300 products from peanuts, which led to economic improvement for much of the rural South.
PHOTO BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
George Mason Elementary
Named for the author of the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which served as a basis for the U.S. Bill of Rights. Mason was an opponent of the slave trade. However, according to the website for Gunston Hall, Mason's 18th-century mansion near the Potomac, he owned approximately 100 slaves throughout his life.
Pictured, sculptor Wendy M. Ross examines a statue that was installed at the George Mason National Memorial in the Mall in Washington, D.C. in 2002.
PHOTO BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
John Bowler Fisher Elementary
According to
his 1952 obituary in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, John Bowler Fisher was a doctor in Midlothian for nearly 60 years. He was a founding member of the State Board of Health and served on the MCV board of visitors for 44 years. He also served as chairman of the Chesterfield Democratic Committee for two decades. He died in 1952 at age 83. Fisher Elementary opened in 1966 and became a Richmond public school four years later.
1947, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH PHOTO
J. L. Francis Elementary
Named for James Longhorne Francis, the principal of J.H. Reid Elementary School when he died in 1968.
1968, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
J.H. Blackwell Elementary
Named for James H. Blackwell, a teacher who became the school’s second principal. At the time it was a city of Manchester school. According to
encyclopediavirginia.org, in 1910 Manchester and Richmond consolidated, and Blackwell was demoted to teacher after 22 years as principal because Richmond did not permit black principals. He retired in 1922 after more than 40 years in public education.
LIBRARY OF VIRGINIA
John B. Cary Elementary
Named for Colonel John Barry Cary, who fought for the Confederacy and was the school district’s superintendent from 1886-89.
VIRGINIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Linwood Holton Elementary
Named for A. Linwood Holton, seen here raising his hand and being sworn in as the first Republican governor of Virginia in the 20th century on Jan. 16, 1970
PHOTO BY BOBBY JONES/TIMES-DISPATCH
Miles J. Jones Elementary
Named for Miles J. Jones, who was named to the Richmond School Board in 1970 and went on to become the panel's first black chairman. Jones is seen here in a photograph from August 22, 1972.
In a 2000 interview, Jones said "You can't possibly understand public education in this region without understanding racism."
PHOTO BY GARY BURNS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Mary Munford Elementary
Named for Mary Cooke Branch Munford, the first female member of the city School Board (1920-31).
1894, TIMES-DISPATCH ARCHIVE IMAGE
Overby-Sheppard Elementary
Named in part for Ethel Thompson Overby, the first black female principal in the district, and Eleanor P. Sheppard, the city’s first female mayor.
Pictured in March 1946, Principal Overby (second from right) and teacher Estelle H. Clark wash lunch dishes for children at Elba School. Opened in 1880 in a white neighborhood, the school on West Marshall Street was designated for black students in 1927. It was used until 1955 and later was torn down.
RTD STAFF PHOTO
William Fox Elementary
Named for William Fayette Fox, the district’s superintendent from 1889-1909. While Fox would have been 25 years old at the start of the Civil War, there's no mention of any military service in
his 1909 obituary in The Times-Dispatch.
1909, THE TIMES-DISPATCH
Albert Hill Middle
The school originally opened in 1926 as the “Richmond Normal School” but was closed in 1933 because of the Great Depression. It was renamed for Albert H. Hill, the school system’s superintendent from 1919-33, and reopened as a middle school.
1933, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Binford Middle
Binford Middle (seen here in 1962) is named for James H. Binford, who is recognized by RPS as the first superintendent of the school system. According to
his obituary in the 1876 Daily Dispatch, Binford enlisted in the Confederate Army and served for 18 months with an artillery division of Howitzers during the Civil War rising to the rank of captain. He's buried in Hollywood Cemetery.
1962, TIMES-DISPATCH PHOTO
Boushall Middle
Named for Thomas C. Boushall, a member of the city School Board from 1946-54 and founder of Morris Plan Bank. He also served on the state Board of Education and helped found WCVE-TV.
DEMENTI STUDIO PHOTO FROM THE RTD ARCHIVES
Elkhardt-Thompson Middle
Named for Fred D. Thompson, a former Chesterfield superintendent. The school was acquired from Chesterfield as part of the 1970 annexation.
1963, RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH
Lucille Murray Brown Middle
Named for Lucille M. Brown, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools from July 1991 through June 1995.
PHOTO BY P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle
Formerly Mosby Middle, the school was renamed for the famed civil rights leader in 2004 when it was combined with Onslow Minnis Jr. Middle. Here the Rev. Dr. King speaks at a April 15, 1967 peace rally in New York City.
PHOTO BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thomas H. Henderson Middle
Named for Thomas H. Henderson, a member of the city School Board from 1965 until his 1970 death. Henderson, a former teacher at Armstrong High School, had been president of Virginia Union University.
Pictured in August 1963 are trustees of the Prince Edward Co. Free School Association (left to right) Dr. Robert P. Daniel, Fr. Fred C. Cole, Dr. F. D. G. Ribble, Dr. Thomas H. Henderson, Colgate W. Darden Jr. and Dr. Earl H. McClenney.
1963, MICHAEL O'NEIL/TIMES-DISPATCH
Armstrong High
Named for Union General Samuel C. Armstrong (1839-93). According to Hampton University, in 1868 Armstrong opened the Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, which was the precursor of the university.
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
George Wythe High
A native of Virginia, George Wythe was a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a member of the Continental Congress. According to a biography by Colonial Williamsburg, while Wythe was an opponent of slavery, he did own slaves. He freed several slaves and conveyed others to relatives.
COLONIAL WILLIAMSBURG FOUNDATION
John Marshall High
Named for John Marshall, the fourth chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. According to biographer Joel Richard Paul, Marshall opposed the slave trade, but owned slaves all of his life.
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
Thomas Jefferson High
Named for Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence and third U.S. president. Pictured is a statue of Thomas Jefferson in the Virginia State Capitol. According to
Monticello.org, Jefferson owned 600 slaves over the course of his life.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Maggie L. Walker Governor's School
Maggie L. Walker was an African-American teacher and businesswoman. She was among the first woman bank presidents in the United States.
1935, VALENTINE MUSEUM PHOTO
Patrick Henry School of Science & Arts
Named for Patrick Henry, the Founding Father was born in Hanover County and best known for his "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech. A biography of Henry on the website for Red Hill - a plantation he bought at his retirement - shows that Henry owned slaves at multiple points in his adult life.
LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
Virgie Binford Educational Center
A native of Mississippi, Dr. Virgie M. Binford taught in Richmond public schools for 37 years. She also ran an educational consulting firm and taught education classes at Reynolds Community College. She was the first in her family to finish elementary school, let alone college. She earned a doctorate from Virginia Tech at age 55.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH