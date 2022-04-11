Richmond school officials hold public hearing on overcrowded River City Middle School

Richmond school officials heard from a handful of people Monday night on plans to alleviate overcrowding at the city's newest middle school.

Built for 1,500 students, River City Middle School opened in September with 1,626 students and enrollment projections have the school at 1,740 students by the 2024-25 school year.

River City, at 6300 Hull Street Road in south Richmond, replaced Elkhart and Thompson Middle Schools.

A proposed plan recommended by a rezoning committee shifts more than 450 students from River City over the next three years to three other middle schools: 77 students would go to Lucille Brown, 239 to Binford and 137 to Thomas C. Boushall. The movement is projected to keep River City at just over 1,100 students — about 74% capacity — while each of the other three schools would also be kept at 76% capacity.

For the current school year, Lucille Brown is at roughly 75% capacity, while Binford and Boushall are 62% and 51%, respectively, according to Virginia Department of Education enrollment numbers from September.

During the public hearing, one speaker — an RPS teacher — questioned why the board would wait three years to move all of the students, explaining that relief is needed now. Another speaker who works with families of River City students — many of whom come from Spanish-speaking communities — said classrooms with more than 25 students impacts students' mental health, grades and attendance.

Boushall Principal LaTonya Waller, a member of the rezoning committee, said her cohort brought forth a "thoughtful" plan, though not a perfect one.

"Nothing is going to be a perfect solution ... but it is a potential solution," she said, adding that the committee has worked hard to create a plan that will re-allocate resources and personnel. "We do want to make sure to alleviate [the overcrowding issue] but we also don't want to create any other potential issues elsewhere."

River City Principal Jacquelyn Murphy-Braxton encouraged the school board to remember that overcrowding is more than just the number of students in a building.

"It is also lack of space for staff members and students, it's ... fewer bathrooms," she said. "There are so many things that come with being overcrowded than just the number of bodies in a building."

With regards to concerns about resources following the students who are transferred to another school, she said, "I am glad to allow staff members to go and support those students."