Richmond School officials select RRMM as design firm for Wythe replacement

Richmond Public School construction officials are progressing with replacing the aging George Wythe High after the school board finally ended its months-long deadlock over the capacity of the new building last month.

In April, the Richmond School Board voted 5-4 to greenlight building a new Wythe High for 1,800 students. For years, a replacement has been proposed for the aging South Side school, a majority of whose students are Black and Hispanic. Built in 1960, the building is deteriorating, with leaky ceilings and pest problems.

During Monday’s school board meeting, the school division announced the selection RRMM Architects, located in Shockoe Slip, as the project’s design firm.

“I am overjoyed to be able to present to you the contract for design services for a new George Wythe High School,” Superintendent Jason Kamras said during the meeting.

The school board would need to formally affirm the arrangement between the administration and RRMM at a later date.

The estimated cost for basic design services is $5.86 million, which covers schematics, preliminary design, working drawings, bidding construction administration and project closeout. An additional $486,656 pays for additional services including topographic and boundary surveys, fire flow testing, traffic study, furnishing, fixtures and more.

District 4 School Board member Jonathan Young expressed concern with the dollar amount for the new Wythe.

“I'm curious why the cost for one school cost more than what would it cost for three schools only a few years ago. I'd be remiss if I didn't point out it's hard for me to square spending that kind of money … it’s just a lot of money,” Young said Monday night.

The prototype selected for the Wythe replacement is Grassfield High School in Chesapeake. The school board is welcome to visit Grassfield High, according to Dana Fox, the head of construction for Richmond public schools.

Upon school board approval, RRMM will begin engaging with the community about the prototype and gathering feedback.

According to Monday’s presentation, students will continue learning in the current building while the new school is built on the existing athletic fields. Once completed, the existing building will be demolished followed by the construction of new athletic facilities.

City officials planned to build a school for 2,000 students but after the school board voted to reassert its control of the division’s construction projects last year, five members wanted the new Wythe to fit a maximum of 1,600 students.

The capacity of 1,800 students became a compromise proposal from Mayor Levar Stoney.

School Board Chairwoman Shonda Harris-Muhammed ended the stalemate during an April vote where she joined members Cheryl Burke, Liz Doerr, Nicole Jones and Dawn Page, reversing her previous stance on building a school for 1,600 students and accepting Stoney’s compromise.

Last week, the City Council released $7.3 million in funds, allowing for the school division to begin work on the new Wythe. The council held onto the funds until the school board and city reached an agreement on the size of the new building.