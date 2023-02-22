Richmond Public Schools’ Chief of Staff Michelle Hudacsko resigned from her post Wednesday amid ongoing tensions between school division administration and some members of the Richmond School Board.

Hudacsko wrote that she is proud of what she has been able to accomplish over the last five years, including facility improvements, the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and management of the school division’s budget.

“Conversely, the hostile and toxic work environment that some members of the RPS School Board have created and actively perpetuate on a daily basis is a deep disservice to RPS students and families,” she wrote in a Wednesday email to the school board.

“The frequent actions that some Board Members take to dismantle progress and intentionally set the Administration up to fail, along with the mean-spirited personal attacks, threats, and unfounded accusations have made doing this work nearly impossible. Our students are the ones paying the price.”

Hudacsko’s resignation comes amid a dysfunctional relationship with some School Board members who repeatedly push back against the administration, led by Superintendent Jason Kamras.

In August, the School Board held an emergency closed meeting to discuss Kamras’ tenure as the district’s school chief. The board ultimately agreed on a 5-4 tally in closed session to keep Kamras on board.

The nine-member board is made up of four members who generally support the administration, four who generally oppose the administration, and one wild card: Jonathan Young, who represents the Fourth District.

School Board Chair Stephanie Rizzi, who represents the Fifth District, said the board members could not come to an agreement on a public statement. She provided a personal statement:

“This is a personnel matter and, generally, we don’t comment on issues of this nature. I thank Ms. Hudacsko for her service and dedication to RPS.”

Board member Kenya Gibson, who represents the Third District and generally opposes the administration, said that, while she is appreciative of Hudacsko’s leadership, she was disappointed when she read Hudacsko’s resignation letter.

“Unlike DC public schools where Ms. Hudacsko worked before joining us here, Richmond Public Schools is governed by a democratically elected board. Democracy is not served when our elected officials are labeled as hostile when asking important questions and pushing for accountability,” Gibson wrote.

“This is especially concerning because nationally school boards are under attack by right wing and corporate interests that do not benefit from bottom up governance. Any administration that comes to Richmond will have to prioritize democratic buy-in as part of their planning, as has every administration before them. It does not serve schools or students to undermine elected leadership.”

Some board members have repeatedly shot down plans for a year-round academic calendar, as the division faces major learning setbacks from school closures during the pandemic. Opponents claimed a lack of community engagement.

“But the interactions between the School Board and the Administration are not the RPS story,” Hudacsko wrote in her resignation letter.

Serving the students of RPS has been “the honor of a lifetime,” she wrote.

This story was updated to reflect that the board’s August decision on Kamras was not a formal vote.

