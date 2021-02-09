Richmond schools officials cite 'significant concerns' about reopening buildings by Gov. Northam's March 15 deadline

Teachers unions across the country have been advocating for full vaccinations for all teachers before any return to in-person learning, including the Virginia Education Association.

Elliot Haspel, an early childhood policy expert at the Robins Foundation, said parents would likely feel comfortable with students returning five days a week in the fall once there have been more vaccinations.

“I think everyone will certainly feel more comfortable doing the five-day-a-week thing if teachers are vaccinated, if school staff is vaccinated, if vulnerable family members are vaccinated,” he said, while also noting the federal Centers for Disease Control doesn’t name vaccinations as a prerequisite for reopening. “What we know is that the children themselves, you know, they're about half as likely to get COVID, half as likely to transmit it when they get it. Overwhelmingly, they do fine.”

Kamras said it’s likely that he and the School Board will continue discussing the plans over the next few weeks, but added that formalizing some safety policies and practices could take months.

Virginia is not the only state pressuring local School Boards to offer in-person learning. Iowa's state legislature just recently passed a bill requiring in-person learning options to be offered. North Carolina has a similar bill on the table. Last week, the Virginia Senate passed a bill that would require school divisions to offer in person learning. That bill is now in the House of Delegates.

