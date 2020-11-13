Richmond schools use long-term suspensions far more often than neighboring counties. New policies aim to change that.

“There was growing concern about crime and violence, and what was called juvenile delinquency,” Deane said. “School policies themselves became much more punitive, the use of suspension started to skyrocket. We saw zero tolerance policies come about in the ‘70s, ‘80s, and especially in the ‘90s.”

As part of their advocacy to address school pushout, the LAJC has also requested that RPS remove police from schools too, a decision that began embedding officers in city schools in 1996 after a fight at Armstrong High School. During the 2019-2020 school year, RPS saw 121 arrests of students, most of them at schools populated mostly by students of color.

In July, Kamras said he would recommend their removal, but the vote has yet to happen. It was anticipated for a September vote. Now a new School Board with four newcomers will be sworn in beginning in January, and it’s unclear when or if the Board will take the vote.

Second District Board member Scott Barlow, who kickstarted the conversation of removing police from schools, said that the discussion of suspensions and the school to prison pipeline don't just happen in a vacuum.