Richmond schools will end upcoming academic year earlier than anticipated

Richmond Public Schools will end the 2022-2023 academic year on June 9, two weeks earlier than previously scheduled.

In a 6-1 vote Monday night, the School Board voted to shorten the upcoming academic year from June 23, 2023, to June 9, 2023. In order to do so, the board approved a series of changes to revert school closures as learning days.

In one instance, the board voted to suspend a board policy in order to reopen the district following winter break on Jan. 2, 2023 instead of observing New Year’s Day. Fourth District School Board member Jonathan Young voted against the calendar change while members Vice Chair Kenya Gibson of the second district and Dawn Page of the eighth district were absent during Monday’s meeting.

The district’s new last day of school better aligns with the 2022-2023 calendars of surrounding counties. Chesterfield County Public Schools, which returns the earliest in the region on Aug. 22-23, will wrap up its year on June 2. Henrico County Public Schools will begin and end its school year the same days as RPS. Hanover County Public Schools students will not return until Sept. 6 and will end school on June 15.

Another calendar option would have ended Richmond’s school year on June 16, a week earlier than anticipated.

Superintendent Jason Kamras supported calendar option B, ending school on June 9.

“Option B obviously provides the most relief to teachers and families and students with only a loss of one instructional day,” Kamras said Monday night adding, that the option “does turn a number of days that would be off into school days.”

RPS begins its 2022-2023 school year on Monday, August 29. Teachers return the week prior for professional learning days and planning days.

According to Virginia state code, a standard school year will either be 180 instructional days or 990 instructional hours. The new RPS calendar meets the 990 instructional hour requirement as the new school year will be 178 days.

During public comment Monday night, Andréa Bryant, a RPS middle school teacher, expressed support for the June 9 end of school year date.

“Please, please, please chose that June 9 school year,” Bryant said Monday. “I am indifferent but when it comes down to it a longer summer is a fabulous summer especially with my husband now teaching and we're going to spend all this time together with our children.”

Speaking on behalf of colleagues, many of who work extra jobs and have responsibilities, Bryant said ending on “June 24 this year was really, really heavy on them.”

Changes to 2022-2023 RPS calendar in order to end school June 9:

Nov. 7 becomes a wellness day, district is closed

Nov. 8 and March 10 become professional development/conference days, with no school for students

Nov. 21, Nov. 22, Feb. 3, Feb. 20, March 9, April 10, April 21 become regular school days

With a school board policy change Jan. 2 becomes a regular school day

Jan. 27 becomes a student half day and teacher planning half day

Some significant changes to the 2022-2023 academic calendar to allow for the shortened school year include: eliminating school closures for students on Nov. 21 (previously a caregiver/teacher conference day) and Nov. 22 (previously a choice-based professional learning day); eliminating teacher planning days on Feb. 3 and April 20 and a choice-based professional learning day on March 9. All RPS schools will now be open on President’s Day (Feb. 20) and Easter Monday (April 10).

Of the 20 written public comments submitted regarding calendar changes, 16 were in favor of ending the upcoming school year on June 9. However, there were some caveats. Some teachers who wrote in asked for Jan. 2, Feb. 20 (President’s Day) and Easter Monday (April 10) to remain days off for students and staff.

“I am writing to urge you to consider adopting Option B while still maintaining essential days off for teacher planning and holidays, such as January 2 and February 20. We should have a calendar that most aligns with neighboring school districts without sacrificing necessary breaks throughout the school year that teachers depend on for their well-being,” Katie Franzel, an RPS first grade teacher wrote-in.

However, in Henrico County, the 2022-2023 schools calendar most aligned with RPS, the district reopens following winter break on Jan. 2 and is open on Easter Monday. Henrico is honoring President’s Day as a student holiday but staff have a professional learning day.

First District School Board member Liz Doerr asked for the rationale behind closing schools on Nov. 7 and not President's Day, as teachers with children in other districts “might be squished to find child care on those days.”

Kamras said having school on Monday, Nov. 7 but not Tuesday, Nov. 8 because of Election Day would make the Monday “a standalone student day. That is not a productive day.”

Kamras added he “believed the counties are treating [President’s Day] as a regular school day.” Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover are closed for students on President’s Day, according to the district’s respective 2022-2023 calendar. Hanover is holding parent/teacher conferences on President's Day.

Young who voted against the calendar changes, once again voiced support for a year round school calendar. Seventh District board member Cheryl Burke, who made the motion for the calendar vote, said, “I also favor what Mr. Young stated regarding year round school.” School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed of the sixth district also supports year round school.

Burke asked how snow days factor into the new calendar. If inclement weather forces schools to be closed, elementary and middle schools will have snow days, Kamras said, but high schools will have asynchronous learning days in order to meet credit hours.