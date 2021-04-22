Richmond seminary says it will require vaccines among students and staff

A seminary in Richmond says it will require COVID-19 vaccines next fall, as universities across the country debate whether they have the authority to issue such mandates.

Union Presbyterian Seminary, located in the city's North Side, is the first local institution of higher education to publicly announce it would require the shots. Brian Blount, the seminary's president, said the call was made not only to ensure the safety of its students and staff but also to protect the vulnerable and elderly family members who interact with them.

"It's care for the other we're trying to express, in a functional way," Blount said.

More than 50 colleges across the country say they will require students and staff to be immunized by the fall, including Georgetown University, the University of Notre Dame and Duke University. Whether the law allows them to do so is unclear, experts say.

Most schools in Virginia have not announced decisions yet. One exception is private-school Hampton University, which will require students and staff receive shots by the end of May.