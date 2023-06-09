In the wake of Tuesday night's fatal shooting at the Altria Theater, many students and their families are experiencing myriad emotions.

William Fox Elementary hasn't had a normal year since before COVID-19. Last year, a devastating fire impacted the school. This year, parents and students were looking forward to celebrating the end of a "normal year," when school was canceled for the last three days due to the shooting.

"People lost their lives, and that is just feeling too much like the new normal," Katie Ricard, a Fox mom said about having to explain to her kids why school was canceled.

Ricard, a former high school administrator in Chesterfield, knows the effort put into getting students their diplomas and what should have been a joyous occasion for the Huguenot students -- a generation that has already experienced loss and a disruption in education during COVID-19, Ricard said.

"It really breaks my heart that this day was marred by tragedy for them," Ricard said.

Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Lorenzo Smith, 36, were killed in the shooting in Monroe Park. Jackson had just received his diploma from Huguenot High School, which held its commencement ceremonies in the nearby theater. At least a dozen people were hurt in the panic after the gunfire.

Amari Pollard, 19, who authorities said had a longstanding dispute with Jackson, was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder.

Other students, like Jude Shelton-Eide, 14, and Maya Weinstein, 13, who recently graduated from Binford Middle School in Richmond, expressed sadness, fear and anxiety in response to Tuesday's shooting.

"I think it’s really awful and it's so sad," Shelton-Eide said. She mentioned another 13-year-old boy at her school who was killed outside of school grounds in an accidental shooting earlier this year. "It's scary and terrifying. More kids are being shot. Whenever you hear a big bang or something, you always think, is it a gun?"

Shelton-Eide said that she had visited the Altria Theater last week to see "Hadestown." "It's definitely nerve-wracking to think, could that have been me?"

"There are so many school shootings around the U.S. now. It's really scary and it makes it hard to want to go to school without being scared," Weinstein said.

Both Weinstein and Shelton-Eide said that they were relieved they didn't have to finish out the school year this week and that their graduation, which was held earlier this week, wasn't impacted.

Dr. Anjali Ferguson is a clinical psychologist specializing in trauma-informed care who treats children and families. Traumatic events like the shooting can have a wide range of impact, whether a child or young adult experienced the trauma first hand or seeing the events happen in their communities, Ferguson said.

These impacts can include changes in sleep, appetite, mood or in behaviors such as anxiety, anger, avoidance and frustration. Trauma may also impact the ability to focus or interfere with one's interpersonal relationships. Children and young adults may no longer feel a desire to be out in public spaces due to not feeling safe in them anymore, Ferguson said.

Some consequences may be physical. Ferguson said science has observed cumulative trauma resulting in toxic stress, which in the long term may lead to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, or alcoholism.

Marginalized communities are at greater risk for experiencing different types of toxic stressors. A lot of it is due to systemic inequalities and systemic racism, along with disparities in resources available, Ferguson said.

"Our marginalized communities are experiencing a greater need and that disparity is just growing," Ferguson said. "The gaps are widening."

Ferguson said parents must have conversations with their kids about what they've seen or heard. Richmond is a strong community that will need to work through these issues and do it together, she said.

"It's not necessarily a mental health issue, it's an access to firearms issue," Ferguson said. "If you ask any mental health expert, they will outline steps that we can take from a policy standpoint and legislative standpoint that would help minimize these risks significantly for our communities."