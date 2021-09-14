Richmond students are behind, according to SOL data, but low testing participation makes the data hard to judge

Akil Bello, the senior director of advocacy and advancement at FairTest, a national organization that advocates for fair evaluations of students, agreed that participation rates makes the data hard to use.

"Those numbers are shockingly low. They're lower than even the staunchest test opponents predicted, and it demonstrates how wasteful and ill conceived standardized testing was during a pandemic," Bello said in an interview. "There are almost no conclusions that can be reasonably drawn from such low participation rates. Any allocation of funding based on these things is guesswork at best."

While this SOL data may not offer much performance insight, the administration has used other assessments, like the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening, which had higher participation, to determine that COVID-19 has caused serious disruptions in learning. Black, Latino, and ELL students fell behind in literacy across the district, which led RPS to dedicate millions of dollars in literacy recovery earlier this year.