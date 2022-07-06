RPS chief academic officer resigns due to medical leave

A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed the district's chief academic officer has submitted her resignation.

WTVR, the local CBS affiliate, reported Wednesday that Chief Academic Officer Tracy Epp's resignation was due to extended medical leave.

WTVR obtained an email Epp sent to her team. In the email, Epp said the decision to leave RPS was "incredibly difficult."

In his RPS Direct newsletter Wednesday night, Superintendent Jason Kamras, with permission from Epp, shared an update about her resignation.

"Dr. Epp has been on leave tending to some family matters and has decided to step down from the CAO role so that she can continue to do so. Though I am going to miss her dearly, I applaud her for truly putting family first," Kamras wrote.

Kamras asked recipients of the newsletter to join him in thanking Epp, "his dear friend and colleague," for her work and "wishing her and her family peace, joy and lots of love."

"Those of you who know Tracy know that she's a fierce advocate for children – especially for those furthest from opportunity. She's also wicked smart, incredibly hard-working, and more determined to help students succeed than just about anyone else I know. She has had a profoundly positive impact on RPS that will last for many years to come, and we are all deeply in her debt," Kamras wrote.

Epp is the second member of Kamras' leadership team to resign in the past two months.

Chief Operating Officer Alana Gonzalez, who joined the school district in early 2021, resigned effective May 20.

In an email to the School Board that circulated on social media at the time, Kamras wrote that "despite my best efforts to retain her, she felt she could not effectively perform her duties given the current political climate, in which she has felt harassed, undermined, and demeaned.”

In February, five School Board members sought to eliminate the positions of the chief operating officer and the chief wellness officer from the district's upcoming annual budget. In a deadlocked vote regarding a bloc of unspecified personnel actions the following month, the School Board barred Kamras from filling the position of chief wellness officer.