RPS citizen scientists get a boost with $25,000 worth of new technology for Mary Munford Elementary

In showing off her winnings Friday, Clark admitted that science is her favorite subject. She said she tries to instill in her students a curiosity in the world around them. She said she encourages them to recognize that they, as citizens, can explore and study and provide information about nature to help contribute to the science community.

"Just like reading and writing - we understand that's important - but science is important as well," she said. "We are citizens and we need to help take care of our planet."

Jennifer Tyrell, senior education project manager with the Department of Energy institute, or ORISE, said Clark was among 31 candidates. There were six winners in all, three first-place winners and three runners-up, who won $5,000. The first- and second-place winning pairs were in Richmond, Baltimore and Washington. Richmond's runner-up is Armstrong High biology teacher Desiree Perkins.

Mission Possible works to "give teachers ... new technology to provide a better educational experience for students," Tyrell said, students "who are going to become the next generation workforce for the CIA and other intelligence community organizations, as well as all the [STEAM] fields."