RPS community, family, friends honor the life of George Wythe Principal Riddick Parker

EMPORIA - When Riddick Thurston Parker Jr. interviewed for the principal position at George Wythe High School, his grace, dignity and thoughtfulness left Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras absolutely overwhelmed.

“I knew immediately I was going to give him the job,” Kamras said on Sunday.

After retiring from the National Football League in 2004, the former defensive lineman found his way into education. First in Baltimore, where he also met the love of life, Hollie Young, and then in Richmond, as an assistant principal at Armstrong High before recently becoming the principal of George Wythe High.

However, Parker would only serve as George Wythe’s principal for the 2021-2022 school year. Parker, 49, died suddenly while riding his bike on Aug. 19.

He died 10 days before the start of the new RPS school year.

Family, friends, RPS staff and school board members, college and high school teammates and coaches gathered Sunday afternoon at Greensville Elementary School in Emporia to remember Parker, who was born in the Southside city near the North Carolina line.

Former George Wythe Assistant Principal Rashaad Pitt recalled on Sunday having told Parker only a few weeks ago that he had accepted a job as the principal of Charlottesville High School. In response, referencing George Wythe’s mascot, Parker said, “once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.”

Parker is survived by his wife Hollie Young Parker, their children Olivia Vaughan Parker and Riddick “Trey” Thurston Parker III and his mother Barbara Vaughan Parker.

“He was a remarkable leader, always humble, honest, hardworking and loyal,” J. Austin Brown, RPS principal director for high schools, said Sunday.

“He exhibited a determination to improve the lives of students,” Brown said.

Kamras previously honored Parker at the Aug. 23 school board meeting.

“Riddick was a cherished member of our family who gave his full heart and his full soul to the students of the George Wythe community," Kamras said.

"He was a Super Bowl champion who could have done anything with his life but he chose to serve children and he chose to do so here in Richmond, first at Armstrong and then at George Wythe.

“His passing has left a gaping hole in our entire family but especially the George Wythe family.”

Parker wrote in his principal’s message: “To my students, staff, families, and community; I am so honored to be your servant leader. Thank you for the opportunity to work with such an amazing school community.”

Parker encouraged staff, students and parents to stop by his office or give him a call to share concerns, ideas and ask questions.

Before RPS, Parker worked for Baltimore City Public Schools as an education consultant working on literacy development and graduation pathway programs.

During his time in the NFL, he played for the Seattle Seahawks, the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots, with whom he won a Super Bowl championship in 2002. He was a defensive tackle at the University of North Carolina before his pro career.

Parker held a master’s of public administration from Walden University and a graduate certificate in school administration and supervision from Johns Hopkins University. He graduated from UNC with a bachelor’s degree in history and communications.