RPS continues to make staff hires ahead of Aug. 29 start date

Headed back to school later this month, Richmond Public Schools, like many divisions nationwide, is still chipping away at closing teacher gaps and other school staff shortages.

As of July 29, the 163 teacher vacancies across the division were split between 53 at the elementary school level, 65 for all middle schools, and 45 open high school positions.

“We are certainly making progress but still have a significant number of vacancies," Schools Chief Jason Kamras said during a staff presentation during Monday’s School Board meeting.

"We are beginning to see the added incentives and other programs that we have in place are beginning to make an impact."

Last month, RPS announced new financial incentives to attract teachers to the district.

“Most schools at this point are below five vacancies with a few exceptions, most notably at the secondary [middle and high school] level,” Kamras said Monday.

At the elementary level, George W. Carver and Miles J. Jones face the largest number of vacancies, needing six more teachers each. On the other hand, Woodville Elementary closed its teacher gap, dropping from seven vacancies as of July 15, to a single vacancy as of July 29.

River City Middle School has 20 teacher openings, the largest number at the middle school level. For high schools, Richmond Technical Center still has 11 vacancies.

Besides teaching positions, RPS is facing staffing shortages within central office, transportation (bus drivers), food services, custodial, health (nurses), and social workers.

Kamras was “very excited” to report the division’s bus driver vacancies were down to five drivers, after having 19 vacancies in mid-July. RPS is facing a shortage of 50 food service assistants.

The division hasn’t budged on its 13 custodial vacancies since mid-July.

Mary Gresham, manager of custodial services, spoke through tears during Monday’s public comment period.

“In the last three months I have lost three custodians, [they] died,” Gresham said. “One of them left the conditions of his building, went home and dropped dead.

"That's a lot. It's a lot. We've got to do better about the culture in our buildings. We've got to do better about all support employees.”

Last month, in his July 20 RPS Direct newsletter, Kamras honored the life of former custodian Carlos Jones, who worked at Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary.

“Mr. Jones was a remarkable man, known for his kindness, compassion, and warm smile. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him," Kamras wrote.

"On behalf of RPS, I extend our condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Redd community."

Gresham said that while she is meeting with School Board Chairwoman Shonda Harris-Muhammed and RPS Chief of Staff Michelle Hudacsko to discuss the concerns of her department, the custodial department is going to organize. The culture needs to change, Gresham said, adding, “my team needs a voice.”

RPS has several partnerships with local colleges and universities to help with teacher retention, including Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University, the University of Richmond and Randolph-Macon College.

School Board member Dawn Page asked if RPS has similar college programs with Norfolk State University and Hampton University. RPS recruits from both universities but there is no formal partnership.

“My point is, we need to tap into everybody,” Page said. “Don't just limit ourselves to surrounding areas, but reach out and extend the olive branch to other universities.”

RPS opens on Aug. 29 for the 2022-2023 school year.