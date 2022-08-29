RPS, Henrico welcome students back to school

Ahead of the typical post-Labor Day back-to-school start, the Richmond and Henrico public school districts welcomed students back into classrooms Monday morning.

Both districts are beginning their second consecutive school year of in-person learning after being predominantly virtual in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

While RPS still requires masks indoors, it didn’t stop staff and students from expressing excitement and celebrating the first day of school.

As students hopped off the school bus at J.L. Francis Elementary in the city’s Southside, they were greeted by Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, Mayor Levar Stoney, school administrators and teachers.

“I think this is going to be our best year yet,” Kamras said. “This is the year that we finally have the opportunity to show what we are all capable of.”

Kamras spent a chunk of his Monday morning at J.L. Francis Elementary in Kristin Mallory’s kindergarten class.

He met kindergartener Yoselin Morales-Serrano who asked him to help her sharpen her pencils with her purple electric pencil sharpener and held her notebook while she wrote her name in it. Yoselin showed off her light-up sneakers to which Kamras said, “I need to get sneakers like yours.”

After the class finished breakfast, Kamras joined them on the carpet for their morning community circle where Mallory taught her students other children's names and the days of the week through song.

The weeks leading up to the RPS school year were clouded by speculation of the school board looking to oust Kamras in response to the district’s low passing rates on the annual state accountability tests, but it didn’t damper the excitement on Monday.

J.L. Francis students saw “huge growth,” with their reading scores on the Standards of Learning, Kamras said. The school overall increased its reading pass rate by eight points.

“We want kids to not just do well on the SOL but to love to read and to become lifelong readers,” Kamras said, highlighting Monday’s theme of “Read with Love.”

“I understand anybody who has angst or anxiety about the [SOL] scores or other things going on,” Kamras said. “I understand that as superintendent but also as a parent, myself of two boys in RPS.”

Kamras also noted that the school population of J.L. Francis is largely Latino, roughly 56% according to state data. Kamras said RPS knows more work needs to be done to support all of their Latino students, but that J.L. Francis does a great job in supporting them as well as all students.

In her ninth year as the principal of J.L. Francis, Kecia Ryan said she is ready for herself and her staff to “take it to next level with our students.” Each teacher wrote down three goals for the school year that they will seek to carry out in the classroom.

“Our theme this year is ‘Soaring into Greatness,’ " said Ryan, who sported a green T-shirt with ‘Happy First Day of School’ written on it, paired with school-themed earrings her daughter bought for her.

After reading a “Black Lagoon” adventures series book to a fifth-grade class, Stoney said he’s excited for the new RPS school year.

“I’m excited. I know our teachers have built toward this, I know that our families have built toward this and the administration has as well,” Stoney said.

As of Monday, RPS has zero bus driver vacancies and under 100 teacher vacancies. The teacher shortages are currently being staffed by long-term subs, many of whom are only a couple of classes short of obtaining a teaching license, Kamras said.

Henrico County

Henrico County Public Schools, which enrolls about 2.5 times as many students as RPS, had about 95% of its instructional positions staffed with 174 vacancies on Monday, according to school officials.

It was Henrico’s second year fully back in person, and the first year back without mask requirements.

Amy Vest, a parent and teacher at Gayton Elementary in Henrico’s West end, said that her two boys, eager to go to school, woke up at 5 a.m. Monday to put on their school clothes and backpacks.

Her third grader is experiencing his first “normal” school year — kindergarten was cut short when the pandemic hit, first grade was virtual and second grade was marked by strict COVID-19 mitigation measures. Her classroom of second graders were as excited as her own children.

“When you can see everyone's faces again, you can really tell how excited everyone is,” Vest said. “It's good that things are starting to feel normal again.”

Gayton Elementary Principal Kirk Eggleston said this year’s first day of school was a “world of difference” compared with the past few years.

“There was a lot of anxiety that parents had last year, and rightly so. … We made the best of the situation but it was tough,” Eggleston said. “This year, everybody's just super excited to be back. It's a different feeling.”

Over at Quioccasin Middle School in Tuckahoe, parents took photos of their begrudging children as school administrators cheered on the students as they walked into school.

Principal Robert Stevens, who rejoined HCPS this year after working as associate principal of regional magnet high school CodeRVA, greeted parents and students as they arrived in the carpool line early Monday morning.

On the other side of Henrico County at Harvie Elementary, Principal Tonya Holmes walked the halls visiting classrooms and checking in on teachers.

Holmes, who has worked at Harvie for a decade — the last eight years as principal — said she was glad to see the faces of parents who were allowed inside the building this year.

“The excitement for parents is there,” Holmes said. “Feeling the energy of the boys and girls and the staff… it just seems like it's just getting back to normal.”

Last week, HCPS welcomed about 500 new teachers at its new teacher academy including several at Harvie Elementary.

New teachers Lucy Lloyd, Lindsey Stratton and Anna Hopkins came to HCPS from teaching jobs in Louisa County, Charlottesville and Petersburg. They each mentioned Henrico’s reputation as a factor in moving school divisions.

In an effort to recruit teachers, HCPS raised the starting pay for teachers with less than six years of experience. Starting this year, new teachers with a bachelor’s degree earn a salary of $50,464 and those with a master’s degree earn $52,887 annually. In May, the division announced a $500 referral bonus for employees.