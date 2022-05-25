RPS increases police presence, enacts 'enhanced searches' after Texas school shooting

As students arrive to Richmond Public Schools Wednesday morning they will undergo “enhanced searches” and may notice extra city police officers on school grounds, Superintendent Jason Kamras wrote to families Tuesday night.

The school system enacted the measures in response to the murders of at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at the elementary school Tuesday, going from classroom to classroom.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., almost a decade ago.

Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said Tuesday, “my heart is broken today.”

Uvalde is roughly 80 miles outside of San Antonio and 82% of its 15,217 residents are Latino, according to US Census Bureau figures. About 1 in 5 residents live below the poverty line in the small town.

In his daily newsletter, Kamras wrote Tuesday: “to the families of those who were senselessly gunned down today, I offer – on behalf of RPS – my entire heart and my entire soul. I pray that one day you find peace, and that the memories of those you have lost only fill you with light and love.

"To our students, families, and staff: please know that I take your safety extremely seriously – it is truly my number one priority, as both superintendent and a father.”

On Tuesday evening, Kamras authorized the RPS Director of Security to enact “enhanced searches” during student arrival Wednesday morning. Kamras thanked parents in advance for their understanding. He also asked for additional Richmond police to be posted at schools during arrival and dismissal.

Kamras also informed the RPS community that several months ago, he asked the director of security, a former SWAT commander, to review the district’s active shooter protocols with principals and where necessary, update school-specific active shooter response plans.

Kamras also provided FBI active shooter resources and mental health, domestic violence, child abuse resources.

“Finally, please give your loved ones an extra tight embrace tonight, tell them how much you love them, and cherish the blessing of their very existence,” Kamras wrote.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he and first lady Suzanne Youngkin "are devastated at the incomprehensible and tragic news out of Texas. We are praying for the community of Uvalde and the families who lost their children and loved ones to this senseless attack."

In keeping with President Joe Biden't proclamation Youngkin ordered U.S. and Virginia flags lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

Last fall, in his successful campaign for governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin called on every school in the state to have a law enforcement officer on its campus, or face losing state education funding.

“If you are a school board and you refuse to equip your schools with school resource officers to keep our children safe, you will need to find your funding for your school on your own,” Youngkin said in October during a rally in Burke in Fairfax County.

In the regular General Assembly session that ended March 12, lawmakers passed a watered-down bill that would not require a school resource officer in each elementary or secondary school. It would instead require the training of a law enforcement officer as a liaison to a school without a resource officer.

Youngkin's call for law enforcement presence in schools came after many localities and school districts examined the role of law enforcement officers amid the racial reckoning that followed the killing of George Floyd.

Youngkin's push in October focused on incidents causing parent uproar in Loudoun County.

There, parents protested the school district’s disciplinary process after two students at different high schools allegedly were sexually assaulted by the same student, months apart. Parents criticized the school district for not responding more quickly after the first assault; the district said its hands were tied by federal rules requiring a full investigation first. A parent of one of the victims was later arrested, accused of disrupting a School Board meeting.

Youngkin used the case to boost his argument that Virginia schools were not safe and that “parents matter,” blaming McAuliffe for what he said is “chaos in our schools.”

On his first day in office Youngkin signed an executive order authorizing Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate Loudoun's public schools. The order said "Virginia parents deserve answers and assurances that the safety of their children will never be compromised."

jnocera@timesdispatch.com This story includes information from The Associated Pres