RPS' Kiara Thompson named Virginia Teacher of the Year for Region 1

Richmond Public Schools teacher Kiara Thompson stood outside Thomas C. Boushall Middle School on Tuesday morning prepared to give a speech about the first week of school.

Little did she know, she would not need her speech. As she stepped outside, spying her mom, sister and fiancé, she began to wonder what was really happening.

Thompson didn’t have to wait long to learn the truth because, during his remarks about the importance of teachers, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the real reason for the morning gathering - that Thompson is the Region 1 Teacher of the Year.

“I'm so grateful. The reason that I did become a teacher and what I love most about teaching is the impact that I'm able to make on my students," Thompson said.

"I tell my students every year, if you were ever in my class, you are always going to be in my class. Because just when you leave my classroom, the relationship doesn't stop there."

Tuesday’s surprise announcement followed a springtime honor of Thompson. Back in May, Thompson was named RPS Teacher of the Year.

Thompson, who teaches science at Boushall Middle, didn’t begin her career in education. However, after spending a few years in health care, she knew she needed to change her path.

“I was called to teach,” Thompson said.

Youngkin said Thompson is “a role model for all of us."

"She entered the teaching profession as a career switcher. As somebody who all of a sudden recognized the passion she has for children and for education, that is a huge statement. You clearly ended up where you're supposed to be.”

Thompson always had a passion for science. When she attended Old Dominion University for graduate school she volunteered at community centers in Norfolk, Virginia where she worked with children.

Thompson grew up in Richmond’s East End, attended Henrico County Public Schools and graduated from Varina High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University.

Superintendent Jason Kamras, who spent some time in Thompson’s classroom Tuesday morning ahead of the surprise, said: “Today is really all about recognizing the incredible work that our teachers do every day.

"I've often said great teaching is magic, but it's not magical. It takes years of hard work, dedication, creativity, and heart,” he said.

Kamras joined in on Thompson’s surprise Tuesday along with Thomas C. Boushall Principal LaTonya Waller, School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed, 8th District School Board Representative Dawn Page, RPS Instructional Technology Resource Teacher and 2021 Region 1 Teacher of the Year Ashley Bland and state Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera.

Bland felt a sense of honor to be able to pass the torch to Thompson on Tuesday.

“Here in Richmond Public Schools our motion is to Teach, Lead and Serve with Love and Kiara is definitely the epitome of that,” Bland said.

“Best of luck on your quest to become the next Virginia Teacher of the Year.”