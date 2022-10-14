RPS looking to combat low Latino graduation rate at George Wythe

At Richmond's George Wythe High School, while Latino students make up half of the population, only roughly 34% of Latino seniors received a diploma this past spring.

For the George Wythe class of 2022, 33.91% of Latino students met graduation requirements, down from 41.38% the year before, according to state data. While fewer Wythe Latino students graduated this past spring, it represented an increase of nearly 10 percentage points over Latino students in the school's 2019-2020 graduating class.

For the school’s English Language Learner population, only 27.2% in the class of 2022 graduated.

In interviews with teachers and student surveys conducted last year, Jennifer Blackwell, an assistant principal at George Wythe, found that school dropouts for English Language Learners centered on chronic absenteeism, the existing cultural gap with English Language Learners, and the lack of instructional and social emotional supports — specifically bilingual resources.

“Teachers are trying. They are showing up to work every single day and they are pouring otr their hearts and souls and trying every single day to provide what’s best for all students,” Blackwell said at a Richmond School Board meeting this month.

English Language Learner surveys showed that students feel supported by their teachers, both their general education teachers and their Language Instruction Educational Program (LIEP) teachers.

After increases in Latino students' graduation rates, both statewide and in Richmond, for the class of 2021, graduation rates among Latino students fell this past spring. However, the most recent figures remained higher than those before the pandemic.

Statewide, 83.12% of Latino seniors graduated this past spring, compared with 80.06% for the class of 2019, the final year before the pandemic adversely impacted education. For RPS, 44.1% of Latino students graduated in the class of 2022, compared with 40.29% in 2019.

To combat the English Language Learner dropout rate, Blackwell presented a series of ideas to the Richmond School Board earlier this month. Such requests include implementing bilingual tutors into every classroom; adding additional LIEP teachers; adding a fifth period to the school day to allow for dedicated time for enrichment, test preparation, and social-emotional learning; and a college and career college dropout prevention program.

A college and career readiness dropout prevention program is already in the works this school year at George Wythe. Students who are over high school age and lacking enough school credits are placed in a class where they are exposed to various post-secondary opportunities and learning studying and test-taking skills, Blackwell said.

Blackwell sees necessary improvements for teachers and students, but also for parents.

“We are in desperate need of bilingual office assistants,” Blackwell said. George Wythe currently has one bilingual office assistant, who Blackwell said, is inundated with work.

One of the “biggest findings,” Blackwell came across is that George Wythe's parents want to be part of their child’s schooling. However, because of a dire lack of bilingual support for parents, the school does not have strong parent engagement.

“Parents want to be involved,” Blackwell said. “However they are extremely constrained to their work schedules and because of the lack of bilingual support.”

Additional bilingual employees and support would be a huge help to assist with the average of 150 to 200 new students George Wythe welcomes every single year, Blackwell said. Office assistants would be trained to help families navigate enrollment, transfers and chronic absenteeism.

Also implementing parent programming at George Wythe would benefit families, Blackwell said.

“They go through so much trauma just to be able to step foot onto the soil and then for them to land in the U.S. educational system ... they need somebody to guide them every single day,” Blackwell said.

School Board member Stephanie Rizzi, who represents George Wythe High, would like to see Blackwell’s asks met but questioned how realistic is it that George Wythe will receive some of the support.

“I think overall, there's a cultural issue at George Wythe that needs to be addressed overall, but especially the fact that our Latino students don't necessarily feel at home all the time,” Rizzi said.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said supporting English Language Learners will be his number one budget priority for the upcoming budget season.

Ahead of graduation results, the Richmond Region League of United Latin American Citizens urged the Richmond School Board to approve the league’s plan of creating a Commission on the Status of Latino students in Richmond Public Schools.

LULAC pointed to the fact that for the past three school years, Latino students in RPS have trailed behind all of their peers when it comes to graduating.

The commission will identify steps in an effort to significantly improve academic and non-academic outcomes for Latino students, including English learners.

For the entire RPS class of 2022, 74.3% satisfied graduation requirements, a decrease of 4.2 percentage points from that of the district's prior graduating class. However, the graduation rate across Richmond schools was still higher than in the 2019-20 school year.

Richmond Public Schools’ class of 2022’s graduation figure ranks below the state’s 92.1% graduation rate.

The Class of 2022’s statewide graduation rate, released quietly on the department of education’s website, is a slight decrease from the previous class. Of the 98,648 students in the Class of 2022, 5.19% dropped out, compared with 4.3% for the Class of 2021.

The Virginia Department of Education has not formally communicated anything related to graduation rates this fall. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow did not respond to a request for comment last week.

Balow has expressed criticism with recent reports of annual statewide accountability exams and accreditation ratings.