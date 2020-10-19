RPS official says COVID-19 has 'exacerbated' the school system's chronic absenteeism

Cheryl Burke, who represents the 7th District on the School Board, said she has been doing her due diligence to learn more about the crime happening in the East End, where she lives. She said she was not surprised to hear that families have stopped sending their students to learning pods in the East End because of gun violence.

“Some parents have shared with me that ... they have children sleeping on the floor. They have beds, but because of the gun violence going on ... they’re sleeping on the floor because they’re so terrified,” Burke said in an interview. "I'm heartbroken about my children not being safe, because they deserve so much better."

RPS also said that virtual instruction has played a significant role in absenteeism. Some students have had issues logging on, and teachers often don’t know about technical issues for several days.

In addition, some families have issues with child care and have opted not to take advantage of child care facilities that are operating in school buildings, out of fear that the children might bring COVID-19 home to vulnerable family members.