RPS proposes that 5 preschool centers shorten learning day by an hour

This past year at Maymont Preschool in Richmond, teachers and instructional assistants worked without lunch breaks, without a planning period and barely had time to use the bathroom, a teacher recalled.

“To say we are exhausted is an understatement,” Catherine Marchetti, an early childhood special education teacher at Maymont Preschool, said during a June school board meeting.

“We cannot be the fun, engaging, prepared teachers that our students need and deserve when we are burning the candle at all ends and being asked to do twice as much with zero planning time,” Marchetti added.

Richmond Public Schools has responded to the concerns of Marchetti and other preschool teachers with a modified schedule proposal for the upcoming academic year.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras has proposed shortening the learning day for the city’s youngest learners by an hour. For the upcoming school year, preschool centers would still begin at 7:45 a.m. but would end at 1:45 p.m. instead of 2:45 p.m.

The proposal to shorten the preschool learning day at the division’s five preschool centers, bringing it back to pre-pandemic hours, is before the School Board.

“This year, most notably, the length of the student day which created significant challenges for our teachers and IA’s [instructional assistants] both in terms of having or not having planning time, breaks, maintaining [staff to student] ratio and student exhaustion for our littlest learners,” Kamras said during Monday's School Board meeting.

If approved, preschool center teachers would work from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., instead of 7:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Instructional assistants' hours would also shift, with employees beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 2:30 p.m., meaning they would start 15 minutes earlier and end 15 minutes earlier than this past school year.

“I'm very grateful to all the feedback that we received both in public testimony but also with a cohort of preschool teachers that I had the opportunity to meet with several times over the last several weeks,” Kamras said.

RPS has five preschool centers: Blackwell Preschool, Martin Luther King Jr. Preschool, Mary Scott Preschool, Maymont Preschool, and Summer Hill Preschool.

Pre-K is also offered at seven RPS elementary schools. Kamras said the district is working to configure the elementary school preschool hours to align with the proposal for the preschool centers.

Lakeisha Williams, a preschool teacher at Broad Rock Elementary School and RPS parent, questioned why the preschool schedule is only being discussed now.

“Preschool teachers have been talking about this all school year long,” Williams said in an interview. “I’m not understanding why we are at four weeks before school starts and we are just having this conversation.”

Having previously started the school day at the same time as students, in the proposed schedule, instructional assistants would start 15 minutes before the learning day begins to help with student arrival. In the proposal, all staff would end their day after students leave to allow for dismissal to be more efficient and safer.

“This schedule would create cost savings, would be aligned to all contractual obligations, and is intended to improve staff morale and address student exhaustion,” according to the proposal’s presentation.

RPS would save money because this past school year if instructional assistants assisted with duties, they were compensated, according to a schools spokesperson.

The new preschool centers' schedule would not align preschool start time with the middle school start time of 8:15 a.m. because the division is “already stretched very thin at the middle school transportation window,” Kamras said Monday night.

Williams would like to see the preschool start time pushed to a later hour. It’s difficult she said to wake up 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds in the early morning hours so they can get to school for 7:45 a.m.

As a teacher, Williams has had students who fall asleep well before nap time because of how early they wake up.

“By 10:30 a.m. my kids are sleeping,” Williams said, even though nap time begins at 1 p.m.

Williams also said some students struggle to eat breakfast early in the morning so they come to school hungry. With lunch being served before noon, students are also hungry by the end of the day and for dinnertime.

With the new schedule for the five preschool centers, teachers and instructional assistants would receive time for planning, professional learning, parent conferences, Individualized Education Program meetings, and more. Teachers would receive 90 minutes per day, while instructional assistants would receive 30 minutes daily.

Second District School Board member Mariah White on Monday asked about staffing lunchtime so teachers can have a break.

“I know that one of the biggest issues that the teachers came [with] was dealing with was having duty free lunch,” White said. “I would like to know how that would be staffed.”

Kamras said the district is recruiting lunch monitors.

The School Board is expected to vote on the preschool center proposal in August.