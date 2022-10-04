RPS School Board approves resolution to reject Youngkin transgender policies

The Richmond School Board voted Monday night to approve the RPS Transgender Student Protection Resolution. By doing so, the board has formally rejected new model policies from the Youngkin administration that walk back protections for transgender and nonbinary students.

The resolution, which 1st District school board member Liz Doerr introduced last month, passed 8-1. Fourth District member Jonathan Young voted against it.

The resolution states that the RPS School Board rejects the proposed guidelines that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration quietly released on a Friday last month and instead “affirms its commitment to providing protections for all students regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said Monday night, “I just wanted to note for the record that the administration strongly endorses Ms. Doerr’s resolution.”

The resolution calls out the proposed guidelines for limiting the rights and protections of transgender students.

The Youngkin administration's “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia’s Public Schools” will require students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.

The document cites the case of Grimm v. Gloucester, in which the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond found in 2020 that the Gloucester County School Board violated former student Gavin Grimm’s constitutional rights when it banned him from using the boys school bathrooms.

The new policies also specify student participation in school athletics and activities shall be based on “biological sex” and require parental approval of changes to a student’s name, along with any nicknames or changes in pronouns.

Youngkin says parents must be involved in such matters.

“We must have parents at the front of the line — not at the exclusion of a trusted teacher or counselor — but parents must be the first stop for these decisions,” he said recently at the Texas Tribune's TribFest in Austin.

The RPS resolution says “transgender students deserve to learn and thrive in an environment free of bullying, intimidation, and fear.”

A physics teacher from Thomas Jefferson High School spoke during public comment Monday in support of the resolution.

“Ask any educator who's had a trans student and they will tell you that this policy is simply discriminatory,” the teacher said. “If October is bullying prevention month we shouldn't allow anyone, especially the governor, to bully our students.”

Last week, 12,000 students, including many who attend RPS’ Open High School, walked out of schools across Virginia in opposition to the proposed guidelines. Pride Liberation — a student-run group of queer and allied students in Virginia advocating for the rights of LGBTQIA+ students — organized the statewide walkouts.

“Every trans kid deserves to have their names and pronouns and identities respected," Skylar, an openly trans girl at Open High, said at last week’s walkout.

"It's especially important to have that in school because it is such a crucial time of development for so many LGBTQ and trans kids."

According to the National Institutes of Health, “using appropriate pronouns is a first step toward respecting people's gender identity and creating a more welcoming space for people of all genders.”

An online public comment period opened last week in regard to the proposed guidelines.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, 55,595 public comments, a majority in opposition to the proposed guidelines, had been submitted to the Department of Education. The 30-day public comment closes Oct. 26.

Last week, officials in the city of Alexandria joined Alexandria City Public Schools in rejecting the proposed guidelines. The school system said it will not adopt the new model policies.