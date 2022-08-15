RPS still has 144 teacher vacancies, retains universal indoor masking

With the start for Richmond Public Schools two weeks away, the district is still facing 144 teacher vacancies, Schools Chief Jason Kamras announced Monday night.

“I do want to note that about a hundred of those [vacancies] are already covered with long-term subs. And so we do believe between long-term subs, additional hires over the next two weeks and some ... leveling of positions that we will have every single class covered on the first day of school,” Kamras said.

While RPS has made movement during the summer to hire more teachers, continuing to close gaps for all grade levels, the district is looking to hire more teachers in the next two weeks.

According to the school administration's presentation Monday to the Richmond School Board, RPS dropped from 73 vacancies for elementary school teachers last month to 49, from 77 middle school teacher vacancies to 57 and from 54 high school teaching openings to 38.

Kamras also said the division is hiring extra bus drivers to plan for any life circumstances that a driver may face. He said that will allow RPS to start on Aug. 29 with a full roster of bus drivers. RPS has closed its vacancies for food services assistance in half, now reporting 22 vacancies ahead of school starting.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated coronavirus guidelines for K-12 school settings.

While the new guidelines suggest school districts in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission should have universal indoor masking, the CDC said schools can end quarantines, routine testing and “test to stay.” The test to stay practice was utilized when a student was exposed to the virus.

Given that Richmond’s community level of COVID-19 is high based on cases and hospitalizations, RPS will continue universal indoor masking in all school buildings and on buses for students and staff, according to Monday’s health and safety measures presentation. The division will also continue promoting vaccination, testing — including having tests available upon request and requiring weekly testing for staff members with a medical or religious vaccination exemption — daily symptom checking for staff and students, ensuring HVAC/air quality and cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities.

In what the administration described as “key changes” from the previous school year, masks are no longer required outdoors on RPS property, there are no longer social distancing and group size restrictions, co-isolation is no longer required for household exposures and more.

Fourth District School Board member Jonathan Young made a motion to make mask use optional. The motion failed Monday night.

“If we retain this policy, this approach, we would at RPS [have] the most restrictive mask requirement in Virginia,” Young said Monday night.

Young and Vice Chair Kenya Gibson, who represents the 3rd District, said some teachers have expressed distaste with the mask requirement, whether because they feel they cannot make the decision themselves or that upholding the requirement has become a classroom distraction.

“I would propose that we would do well to instead defer to our teachers and to lean on them to make the decision rather than us because I’m confident that 100 times out of 100 they’ll make better decisions,” Young said.

Other school board members voiced support for maintaining the indoor mask requirement until Richmond drops from its high community level for COVID-19.

Kamras said once the city is out of high transmission, he is “certainly open” to implementing a strong recommendation for indoor mask usage but would drop the requirement.

The next COVID review for RPS is slated for early November. RPS begins the 2022-2023 school year on Aug. 29.