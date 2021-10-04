RPS Teacher of the Year Ashley Bland named Virginia Teacher of the Year for Region I

But after working with middle and high schoolers in the Richmond area to encourage them to go into STEM, Bland was encouraged to join RTR, previously known as the Richmond Teacher Residency graduate program, at Virginia Commonwealth University. In 2016, Bland graduated with a master’s in education from VCU.

“My background is actually in engineering and physics, but I like to think about engineering as just a mindset,” Bland said. “So, that can transition to anything that you do, and it’s been amazing, just being an educator and just to know that I could make that transition and anybody can, to be the best that I can to serve students and maybe inspire them to pursue some of the STEM fields.”

Bland hopes to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders, educators and scholars to know that they can do anything.

“The most special thing about Ashley is she embodies our motto ‘Teach with Love.’ Her leadership in STEM and as a woman of color is so powerful in RPS,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras. He joined in on Bland’s surprise Monday, along with John B. Cary Elementary Principal Michael Powell, School Board Chair Cheryl Burke, Mayor Levar Stoney, Del. Betsy Carr and first lady Pam Northam.

Burke was not surprised by Bland’s recognition.