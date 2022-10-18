RPS teachers chosen for new curriculum task forces

Richmond Public Schools has unveiled its three task forces, each charged with taking a deep dive into either the division’s reading, math or science curriculums.

Earlier this month the Richmond School Board voted 5-4 to approve creating working groups to review the division’s reading, math and science curriculums with the intention to develop a three-year plan to address curricula concerns, beginning in the 2023-24 academic year

The three groups, each made up of 15 staff members, are scheduled to meet four times between Oct. 31 and Dec. 5 before presenting any recommendations about curriculum adjustments to the school board.

School officials' goal for the task forces was to make them diverse in terms of gender, race, teaching experience and more, according to a presentation at Monday’s school board meeting.

Principals and content specialists submitted teacher names for the three groups and the teachers union, Richmond Education Association, was consulted to receive additional recommendations of who should be on the task forces.

“We wanted to make sure that we had teachers as a core part of this process, but we as the leadership team will be there to support the process,” Leslie Wiggins, an interim co-chief academic officer for RPS, said Monday.

Content specialists will not be members of the various task forces but rather will support the groups with any materials that may be needed or answer any questions.

“Anyone who wants to participate should still reach out to us,” Wiggins said. “So if there's someone who feels passionate about the work and would like to be a part of it, we do still have a few spots left.”

The division is working on compensation for the teachers who participate.

Over a two-week period last month, RPS teachers had the opportunity to participate in a curriculum survey. According to results, 418 teachers responded about reading curriculum, 397 teachers for math and 154 teachers for science curriculum.

Of the teacher responses, 61% would like to keep the Amplify science curriculum and of those, 49% would like to teach the curriculum with flexibility. With the Eureka math curriculum, 57% would like to continue teaching with it, however of those, 51% are in favor of making adjustments as they see fit.

Reading was the only subject area where the scales tipped and 51% of teachers want to get rid of the existing curriculum.

Since August, overhauling the division’s curricula has become a focus of several school board members. The board held an emergency meeting the week before the school year began in response to annual statewide accountability test results showing Richmond again lagging nearby counties.

(Overall, the spring 2022 results show school systems across the state continued to lag their pre-pandemic scores on the Standards of Learning exams).