RPS to shorten school days after concerns from families, teachers

With consensus from the city School Board, Richmond Public Schools is shortening the virtual school day after complaints from parents and teachers wary of too much screen time.

The decision followed weeks of pressure from families overwhelmed by conditions they said were hard on kids and from some teachers who questioned whether longer days were developmentally appropriate, especially for younger students.

The revisions cut lunch to 30 minutes and shortened the regular school day by an hour for all grade levels. Many requested that the regular day look more like a current Wednesday schedule, where students have a half day that ends before lunch.

Teachers have shared that students become exhausted as the day wears on.

For younger students, there is no recess, which Chief Academic Officer Tracy Epp said she hoped wouldn’t be an issue.

“There’s a natural tension in trying to solve one piece (of the schedule) while not upending another piece,” Epp said during the meeting. “We certainly think time for recess is very important. Our assumption is that it would be available in the afternoon given that we are ending the day earlier.”