RPS to use testing program to limit quarantine time for students, will give away COVID-19 home tests Sunday

With COVID-19 cases surging during the holiday break, Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras on Thursday announced a new "test-to-stay" program meant to limit quarantine time for students and teachers. The program will launch Jan. 10.

The program would mean close contacts of people who have the virus could return to school sooner than the new five-day quarantine time by testing negative each day. The school division also plans to give away 8,000 rapid at-home tests to students and staff on Sunday before they return to school.

Last week, Kamras vowed to keep Richmond Public Schools open in light of the omicron variant of COVID-19, which is more contagious, but has less severe effects, studies have shown. Virginia on Thursday reported 13,500 new cases, the highest number during the pandemic for the second straight day.

“To keep schools open, we need to limit the quarantine time,” Kamras said in an email to the School Board obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We can get close to eliminating quarantine time altogether by implementing a test-to-stay program."