RPS to use testing program to limit quarantine time for students, will give away COVID-19 home tests Sunday

With COVID-19 cases surging during the holiday break, Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras on Thursday announced a new "test-to-stay" program meant to limit quarantine time for students and teachers. The program will launch Jan. 10.
The program would mean close contacts of people who have the virus could return to school sooner than the new five-day quarantine time by testing negative each day. The school division also plans to give away 8,000 rapid at-home tests to students and staff on Sunday before they return to school.
Last week, Kamras vowed to keep Richmond Public Schools open in light of the omicron variant of COVID-19, which is more contagious, but has less severe effects, studies have shown. Virginia on Thursday reported 13,500 new cases, the highest number during the pandemic for the second straight day.
“To keep schools open, we need to limit the quarantine time,” Kamras said in an email to the School Board obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We can get close to eliminating quarantine time altogether by implementing a test-to-stay program."
School division leaders in Henrico sent an email to employees Thursday saying that the health committee meets Monday, the day classes resume, to review CDC guidance and discuss any changes to school safety measures.
COVID-19 tests have been hard to come by as Virginians travel from gathering with family after the Christmas holiday. The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts had to turn away hundreds of people during Wednesday's testing event, but Kamras said RPS will provide the COVID-19 tests for the test-to-stay program.
Kamras said he'd update the School Board on Monday. But he's using emergency procurement authority so safety plans can be in place by next week.
On Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., RPS will distribute tests at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Henderson Middle School, Broad Rock Elementary School, and Cardinal Elementary School. The district plans to give out 8,000 tests.
Then on Monday and Tuesday, RPS will deliver a quarter of a million KN95 masks to students and staff at middle schools and high schools. Elementary students won't immediately receive one of those masks because they're in short supply, Kamras said.
The school division has scheduled 15 vaccination events in January and February.
The district will also begin its weekly testing for unvaccinated staff as part of a less muscular vaccine mandate than what Kamras had previously implemented in August. Then, the School Board voted 8-1 to approve a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which staff in the district was supposed to meet by Oct. 1.
Just a month later, the School Board effectively killed the vaccine mandate by barring Kamras from firing or docking pay of staff who refused to get vaccinated. They instead said unvaccinated teachers would have to submit to weekly testing, which RPS did not have the capacity to do at the time. At the time, more than 90% of RPS workers were fully vaccinated, which Kamras credited to the mandate.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
