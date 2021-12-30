RPS to use testing to limit quarantine time for students, give away COVID-19 home tests Sunday

Kamras said he'd update the School Board on Monday. But he's using emergency procurement authority so safety plans can be in place by next week.

On Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., RPS will distribute tests at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Henderson Middle School, Broad Rock Elementary School, and Cardinal Elementary School. The district plans to give out 8,000 tests.

Then on Monday and Tuesday, RPS will deliver a quarter of a million KN95 masks to students and staff at middle schools and high schools. Elementary students won't immediately receive one of those masks because they're in short supply, Kamras said.

The school division has scheduled 15 vaccination events in January and February.

The district will also begin its weekly testing for unvaccinated staff as part of a less muscular vaccine mandate than what Kamras had previously implemented in August. Then, the School Board voted 8-1 to approve a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which staff in the district was supposed to meet by Oct. 1.

Just a month later, the School Board effectively killed the vaccine mandate by barring Kamras from firing or docking pay of staff who refused to get vaccinated. They instead said unvaccinated teachers would have to submit to weekly testing, which RPS did not have the capacity to do at the time. At the time, more than 90% of RPS workers were fully vaccinated, which Kamras credited to the mandate.

