RPS transportation worker with COVID-19 dies

A transportation worker at Richmond Public Schools has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the district's superintendent announced Friday.
Superintendent Jason Kamras confirmed the death Friday in his daily RPS Direct letter. The note didn't identify the employee or their job title and provided no further details.
"Though I know our virtual instruction has been difficult for many, if not all, families and staff, we made this decision to keep everyone safe," Kamras said in his newsletter. "As today's tragic news indicates, the pandemic is still very active in central Virginia, which is why we must remain vigilant in our fight against it."
Bus drivers and bus monitors have been delivering meals to students since the city school district voted to keep instruction virtual for the first semester.
